Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever

Today at 20:10
News focus: Back to school dates set with matrics and grade 7s first to return after Covid-19 lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bongekile Macupe - Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian
Today at 20:25
A pensioner on surviving the lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Trish Conradie - listener at CapeTalk
Today at 20:48
Beautiful News feature: There is no planet B. This singer calls on the world to face the music
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sarah Robyn Farrell - Founder at TransparenCI ZA
Today at 21:05
Overcoming guilt during lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Talya Ressel
Today at 21:15
SA lockdown: From Beer to Soup Cape Town brewery fights hunger by making meals for the needy
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shahied Ajam - Chairperson at District Six Working Committee
Andre Viljoen - founder and owner at Woodstock Brewery
Today at 21:31
Pentagon officially releases UFO videos
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Kosmetos - Founder at Cape Town UFO Meet-up
Evan Robinson - Founder at Cape Town UFO Meet-up
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 46 with 2,371 confirmed cases The province has recorded 2,371 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 657 recoveries. The death toll has risen from 38 to 46. 30 April 2020 7:10 PM
SA govt may 'run into choppy waters' defending cigarette ban and curfew in court The government is expected to face legal action for its cigarette sales ban and the lockdown curfew under level 4 restrictions. 30 April 2020 6:34 PM
[LISTEN] Are smokers REALLY more susceptible to Covid-19? Government performed an about-turn on Wednesday when it declared that a ban on the sale of cigarettes would remain under Level 4. 30 April 2020 5:35 PM
View all Local
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy. 30 April 2020 12:01 PM
Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg dies Goldberg was one of the last two Rivonia trialists still alive. 30 April 2020 9:03 AM
'Looting and protests hampers W Cape food parcel delivery' W Cape Social Development MEC says only bulk deliveries can now be done with SAPS, Metro or SANDF escorts into hot spots. 30 April 2020 8:34 AM
View all Politics
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 30 April 2020 6:27 PM
View all Business
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
Not all domestic workers will return back to work under level 4, says union Only domestic workers and caregivers that live on their employer's premises will be allowed to return to work under level 4 in May... 29 April 2020 5:20 PM
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them thr... 29 April 2020 4:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
View all World
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever

30 April 2020 6:52 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Chris Botha
Bruce Whitfield
Cosmopolitan
park advertising
Coronavirus
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
House & Leisure
Associated Media Publishing
Julia Raphaely
AMP
Women on Wheels
Jane Raphaely
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).

Independent media house Associated Media Publishing (AMP) is shutting down for good, announced its CEO Julia Raphaely on Thursday.

FILE: The May 2020 issue of 'Cosmopolitan' magazine. Picture: @CosmopolitanSA/Twitter.

AMP will permanently stop selling and publishing Cosmopolitan, House & Leisure and Women on Wheels on Friday.

Raphaely’s mother, Jane, founded the company in 1982.

The unexpected and devastating impact of Covid-19, causing the closure of printing and distribution channels, the global halt on advertising spend as well as the inability to host events for the foreseeable future, have made it impossible to continue trading, despite large amounts of personal funds having gone into AMP.

Statement by Associated Media Publishing

This is the most difficult decision I have ever had to make… We never thought this day would come, but we are left with no choice.

Julia Raphaely, CEO - Associated Media Publishing

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Botha, MD at Park Advertising.

It’s tragic… For many women, it was basically The Bible… There’s a social and financial impact…

Chris Botha, MD - Park Advertising

They had 900 000 readers… They hosted 15 events per year… but the market itself is just so tough. It’s indicative of what’s to come…

Chris Botha, MD - Park Advertising

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


Share this:
