[LISTEN] Are smokers REALLY more susceptible to Covid-19?

There was a collective groan of frustration from smokers on Wednesday night when government appeared to perform a volte face on its previous assertion that under Level 4 restrictions the ban on the sale of cigarettes would be lifted.

Government says the ban will remain in place due to 'public health' reasons but does being a smoker really make you more susceptible to Covid-19?

John Maytham asked Prof Richard van Zijl-Smit at UCT Lung Institute.

From the data we have if you smoke you are more likely to get severe coronavirus infection and end up in ICU and die. Prof Richard van Zijl-Smit, Head Lung Clinical Research Unit - UCT Lung Institute

Whether banning smoking actually impacts on anyone's behavior is a completely separate issue. Prof Richard van Zijl-Smit, Head Lung Clinical Research Unit - UCT Lung Institute

If the banning of tobacco results in people stopping smoking then that's a good thing. Prof Richard van Zijl-Smit, Head Lung Clinical Research Unit - UCT Lung Institute

If you go outside and you are a smoker then your risk of coronavirus severe disease is anywhere between 2 and 14 times higher than a non-smoker. Prof Richard van Zijl-Smit, Head Lung Clinical Research Unit - UCT Lung Institute

