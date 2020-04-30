SA govt may 'run into choppy waters' defending cigarette ban and curfew in court
Legal academic Professor Sandy Liebenberg says the government might have a difficult time justifying these measures.
In both cases, Professor Liebenberg says that the government will have to prove the following in court:
- that the state has the legal powers to implement the measures in terms of law (section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act)
- that the measures meet the requirements of reasonableness and proportionality
- that the measures are justifiable limitations of rights enshrined in the Bill of Rights
Cigarettes
The professor says the state will have an "uphill battle" defending the cigarette ban, considering the main rationales that it has shared with the public.
Firstly, the government has argued that smokers are more susceptible to Covid-19.
The counter-argument to this theory could be that smokers will not be any less susceptible after one month of the cigarette ban, Liebenberg says.
RELATED: Tobacco association taking government to court after U-turn on cigarette sales
Secondly, Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has argued that ban will help curb Covid-19 transmission by preventing the sharing of cigarettes and the spread of saliva through the rolling of 'zols'.
Liebenberg argues that there are other "less restrictive", more effective measures to curb the spread of the virus, such as social distancing and public education.
RELATED: Are smokers really more susceptible to Covid-19?
The government is going to have an uphill struggle to justify the reasonableness and proportionality of that measure.Sandra Liebenberg, Distinguished Professor and H F Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law - Stellenbosch University
In order to pass the limitations clause test under section 36 of the Constitution, the government would have to show that there is a legitimate purpose; that the measures are tailored to that purpose and that they are proportional to that end.Sandra Liebenberg, Distinguished Professor and H F Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law - Stellenbosch University
I think we can all agree that there would be a legitimate purpose in combating the coronavirus, but where the cigarette ban may run into choppy waters is on the link to the spreading of the coronavirus and to the proportionality of the measures.Sandra Liebenberg, Distinguished Professor and H F Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law - Stellenbosch University
Curfew
Like with the cigarette ban, Prof Liebenberg says the state will have a difficult time defending the Constitutionality of the curfew.
She describes it as an "extremely drastic", "heavy-handed" measure that does not seem in line with the national disaster regulations.
There nothing in the Disaster Management Act that allows the minister to restrict people to their homes... It is a limitation of the freedom of movement in Section 2 of the Bill of Rights.Sandra Liebenberg, Distinguished Professor and H F Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law - Stellenbosch University
I would struggle to see what the rationale link of this [curfew] is to the curbing of the coronavirus and whether it's proportional or necessary.Sandra Liebenberg, Distinguished Professor and H F Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law - Stellenbosch University
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 46 with 2,371 confirmed cases
The province has recorded 2,371 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 657 recoveries. The death toll has risen from 38 to 46.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
[LISTEN] Are smokers REALLY more susceptible to Covid-19?
Government performed an about-turn on Wednesday when it declared that a ban on the sale of cigarettes would remain under Level 4.Read More
City of Cape Town says homeless people will be moved from Stranfondtein site
The City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien has confirmed that the Strandfontein temporary homeless site will be closed.Read More
Heading to Seapoint promenade in the morning? You'd better follow these rules...
Under Level 4 lockdown restrictions exercise is permitted but only between 6am and 9am and only in your neighbourhood.Read More
Tobacco association taking government to court after U-turn on cigarette sales
The government has backtracked on plans to lift the cigarette ban under level 4. Now it's facing a fresh court challenge.Read More