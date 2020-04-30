Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is against the ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: @TreasurySA/Twitter

I don’t like the continuous ban on the sale of alcohol and tobacco, but I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line. Tito Mboweni, Minister of Finance

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the unbanning of cigarettes from Friday (1 May), but the decision was reversed when Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said the ban remains in place.

Lost tax revenue, so far (according to the South African Revenue Services):

Cigarettes – R300 million

Beer – R664 million

Wine – R300 million

Spirits – R400 million

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Gaye Davis, EWN Parliamentary Correspondent.

The Finance Minister has gone head to head with Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma… you got a real sense of his frustration today… the economy has ground to a halt… This is enormous! … Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN

If this lockdown persists for much longer… they’re prediction the loss of 7 million jobs! … a real problem for Mboweni… Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN

We’ve been hearing for decades about the need for structural reforms. Over and over and over again! … It doesn’t sound like there’s any urgency whatsoever. Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN

