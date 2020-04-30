Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is against the ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes.
I don’t like the continuous ban on the sale of alcohol and tobacco, but I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line.Tito Mboweni, Minister of Finance
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the unbanning of cigarettes from Friday (1 May), but the decision was reversed when Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said the ban remains in place.
Lost tax revenue, so far (according to the South African Revenue Services):
-
Cigarettes – R300 million
-
Beer – R664 million
-
Wine – R300 million
-
Spirits – R400 million
(Also, read: Tito Mboweni wants to fully commercialise – and tax – the dagga industry)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Gaye Davis, EWN Parliamentary Correspondent.
The Finance Minister has gone head to head with Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma… you got a real sense of his frustration today… the economy has ground to a halt… This is enormous! …Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN
If this lockdown persists for much longer… they’re prediction the loss of 7 million jobs! … a real problem for Mboweni…Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN
We’ve been hearing for decades about the need for structural reforms. Over and over and over again! … It doesn’t sound like there’s any urgency whatsoever.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 46 with 2,371 confirmed cases
The province has recorded 2,371 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 657 recoveries. The death toll has risen from 38 to 46.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
SA govt may 'run into choppy waters' defending cigarette ban and curfew in court
The government is expected to face legal action for its cigarette sales ban and the lockdown curfew under level 4 restrictions.Read More
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
[LISTEN] Are smokers REALLY more susceptible to Covid-19?
Government performed an about-turn on Wednesday when it declared that a ban on the sale of cigarettes would remain under Level 4.Read More
City of Cape Town says homeless people will be moved from Stranfondtein site
The City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien has confirmed that the Strandfontein temporary homeless site will be closed.Read More
Heading to Seapoint promenade in the morning? You'd better follow these rules...
Under Level 4 lockdown restrictions exercise is permitted but only between 6am and 9am and only in your neighbourhood.Read More
Tobacco association taking government to court after U-turn on cigarette sales
The government has backtracked on plans to lift the cigarette ban under level 4. Now it's facing a fresh court challenge.Read More
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 5,350 with 103 deaths
Wednesday saw 354 confirmed cases, the highest rise s in a 24-hour period, and a 73% increase relative to previous day recordings.Read More
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.Read More
What SA’s car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4
It accounts for about a third of SA’s entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte).Read More
'It wasn’t inevitable. We were looking forward to a good winter'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Edcon CEO Grant Pattison after he announced he’s filing for business rescue.Read More
[WATCH] Government provides clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown
Watch Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s address to the nation.Read More
Make Money Mondays: Karen Zoid in a time of coronavirus
Musician and television host at Republiek van Zoid Afrika says because of COVID-19people are all the same now.Read More