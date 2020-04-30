Where in the province has Covid-19 spread? WC govt launches dashboard
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the dashboard is aimed at encouraging full transparency and should never be used to stir panic.
According to Winde, the dashboard is aimed at ensuring that the public is informed in real-time.
In the past, the province published its Covid-19 statistics as reported on the previous day.
RELATED: Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 46 with 2,371 confirmed cases (as of Thursday 30 April)
This dashboard will provide real-time statistical data to the public, including the number of tests conducted, the number of positive cases and other important information.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
This information will be provided at a sub-district level initially, with a view to start providing ward level data in the near future.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
We are making this data available because we believe that citizens should be armed with the correct information in order to protect themselves and their families. However, this kind of information should never, ever be used to stir panic, create stigma or to infringe on any patient’s right to privacy.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
RELATED: Winde: Epidemiologists say our Covid-19 numbers will double in the next 8 days
Earlier, the premier warned that infection stats in the province were expected to double in the next eight days, according to medical advisors.
Provincial authorities are in the process of having the website zero-rated so that it can be accessed by any person without using data.
The dashboard can be viewed on the Western Cape's dedicated website here.
