[PICS & VIDEOS] Sea Point promenade buzzing on Day 1 of lockdown level 4
Heading to Seapoint promenade in the morning? You'd better follow these rules...
Click here to read the rules if you are heading down to the promenade.
Residents of Edgemead took to the streets on bicycles and on foot jogging.
On the streets of Capri Village in Kommetjie.
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. "I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line," says Minister Mboweni.
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 46 with 2,371 confirmed cases
The province has recorded 2,371 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 657 recoveries. The death toll has risen from 38 to 46.
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).
SA govt may 'run into choppy waters' defending cigarette ban and curfew in court
The government is expected to face legal action for its cigarette sales ban and the lockdown curfew under level 4 restrictions.
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.
[LISTEN] Are smokers REALLY more susceptible to Covid-19?
Government performed an about-turn on Wednesday when it declared that a ban on the sale of cigarettes would remain under Level 4.
City of Cape Town says homeless people will be moved from Stranfondtein site
The City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien has confirmed that the Strandfontein temporary homeless site will be closed.
