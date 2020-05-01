[PICS & VIDEOS] Sea Point promenade buzzing on Day 1 of lockdown level 4

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
More of the Naked scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
Wrap with the Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
Jacques Pauw - NDZ links to cigarette smugglers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:25
#saveyourfaves-Papillon at the Heritage Restaurant Knysna
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter van Deventer - MD Papillon Enterprises
Today at 10:33
African YPO leaders unite to lead corporate response to combat COVID-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Riel Malan
Today at 11:05
Peter Bruce- We're all being bullied - Cyril too - by a virtuous trio
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Where in the province has Covid-19 spread? WC govt launches dashboard The Western Cape has launched a Covid-19 dashboard, mapping the spread of the virus in the province. 30 April 2020 7:33 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 46 with 2,371 confirmed cases The province has recorded 2,371 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 657 recoveries. The death toll has risen from 38 to 46. 30 April 2020 7:10 PM
[LISTEN] Are smokers REALLY more susceptible to Covid-19? Government performed an about-turn on Wednesday when it declared that a ban on the sale of cigarettes would remain under Level 4. 30 April 2020 5:35 PM
View all Local
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy. 30 April 2020 12:01 PM
[WATCH] When the sign language interpreter has to show us how to roll a zol Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gave a detailed show and tell of how people share 'zols' and 'skyfs' which spreads saliva. 30 April 2020 11:00 AM
Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg dies Goldberg was one of the last two Rivonia trialists still alive. 30 April 2020 9:03 AM
View all Politics
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 30 April 2020 6:27 PM
'I mix everything by hand so it is very, very special bread' The Bread Bar Cafe's Francois Zietsman says all their delicious fresh bread can now be ordered online and delivered to your door. 30 April 2020 12:17 PM
View all Business
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
Not all domestic workers will return back to work under level 4, says union Only domestic workers and caregivers that live on their employer's premises will be allowed to return to work under level 4 in May... 29 April 2020 5:20 PM
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them thr... 29 April 2020 4:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

[PICS & VIDEOS] Sea Point promenade buzzing on Day 1 of lockdown level 4

1 May 2020 7:58 AM
by
Tags:
Sea Point promenade
excercise
#Covid19
lockdown level 4
Sea Pointers took full advantage of new rules to exercise between 6 and 9am. Here are photos from around Cape Town.

Heading to Seapoint promenade in the morning? You'd better follow these rules...

Click here to read the rules if you are heading down to the promenade.

Residents of Edgemead took to the streets on bicycles and on foot jogging.

On the streets of Capri Village in Kommetjie.


Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Old house abandoned namibia 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?

30 April 2020 7:52 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.

Read More arrow_forward

Mboweni

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

30 April 2020 7:35 PM

SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.

Read More arrow_forward

E-commerce lockdown social distancing online shopping 123rfbusiness 123rf

E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa

30 April 2020 7:20 PM

Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.

Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 46 with 2,371 confirmed cases

30 April 2020 7:10 PM

The province has recorded 2,371 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 657 recoveries. The death toll has risen from 38 to 46.

Read More arrow_forward

Woman reading magazine

Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever

30 April 2020 6:52 PM

The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).

Read More arrow_forward

WhatsApp Image 2020-04-30 at 17.44.35.jpeg

SA govt may 'run into choppy waters' defending cigarette ban and curfew in court

30 April 2020 6:34 PM

The government is expected to face legal action for its cigarette sales ban and the lockdown curfew under level 4 restrictions.

Read More arrow_forward

Garbage junk

'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'

30 April 2020 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Read More arrow_forward

200422-cigarettes-edjpg

[LISTEN] Are smokers REALLY more susceptible to Covid-19?

30 April 2020 5:35 PM

Government performed an about-turn on Wednesday when it declared that a ban on the sale of cigarettes would remain under Level 4.

Read More arrow_forward

200420-strandfontein-edjpg

City of Cape Town says homeless people will be moved from Stranfondtein site

30 April 2020 3:56 PM

The City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien has confirmed that the Strandfontein temporary homeless site will be closed.

Read More arrow_forward

seapointjpg

Heading to Seapoint promenade in the morning? You'd better follow these rules...

30 April 2020 2:57 PM

Under Level 4 lockdown restrictions exercise is permitted but only between 6am and 9am and only in your neighbourhood.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[THIS JUST IN] SA's confirms 297 new Covid-19 cases. Deaths remain at 103

Local

[PICS & VIDEOS] Sea Point promenade buzzing on Day 1 of lockdown level 4

Local

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

Business Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: SA will strive to promote women’s economic inclusion

1 May 2020 8:48 AM

COVID-19 quick insights from 30 April

1 May 2020 8:16 AM

8 suspects arrested for school burglaries in Tshwane

1 May 2020 7:55 AM

