There must be rational link between curbing Covid-19 and lockdown rules - De Vos

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:26
Symphony Choir of Cape Town in lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alexander Fokkens
Today at 13:35
Minute of mindfulness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Quarantine Book Club - Lockdown Extended: Corona Chronicles
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness: Primary Immunodeficiency Week and COVID-19
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Claudia Gray - Paediatric Allergy Specialist at Red Cross Children'S Hospital & Uct Lung Institute
Today at 14:35
Alphabet Soup competition
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane - at Primedia Broadcasting
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard - Breakfast Show Producer at Primedia Broadcasting
Craig Falck - Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
What is the latest on education?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 15:20
What is our long term weather forecast looking like?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston - Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group
Today at 15:40
Should online sales be able to trade all products?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sasha Planting - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Where are we with our fight against Covid?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Nell - Infectious diseases specialist at Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open for music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Exercising with a mask on... does it make a difference to your fitness?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist
Today at 17:20
Covid-19 and property
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Viruly - Property Economist in The Urban Real Estate Research Unit at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:46
Dan Patlansky, Skype lessons and online workshops.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dan Patlansky - Blues Guitar Player at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
There must be rational link between curbing Covid-19 and lockdown rules - De Vos Pierre de Vos says the government may have to show to the courts that certain lockdown rules are not arbitrary or irrational. 1 May 2020 10:23 AM
Where in the province has Covid-19 spread? WC govt launches dashboard The Western Cape has launched a Covid-19 dashboard, mapping the spread of the virus in the province. 30 April 2020 7:33 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 46 with 2,371 confirmed cases The province has recorded 2,371 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 657 recoveries. The death toll has risen from 38 to 46. 30 April 2020 7:10 PM
View all Local
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy. 30 April 2020 12:01 PM
[WATCH] When the sign language interpreter has to show us how to roll a zol Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gave a detailed show and tell of how people share 'zols' and 'skyfs' which spreads saliva. 30 April 2020 11:00 AM
Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg dies Goldberg was one of the last two Rivonia trialists still alive. 30 April 2020 9:03 AM
View all Politics
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 30 April 2020 6:27 PM
View all Business
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
Not all domestic workers will return back to work under level 4, says union Only domestic workers and caregivers that live on their employer's premises will be allowed to return to work under level 4 in May... 29 April 2020 5:20 PM
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them thr... 29 April 2020 4:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
View all World
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
View all Africa
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 30 April 2020 6:27 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

There must be rational link between curbing Covid-19 and lockdown rules - De Vos

1 May 2020 10:23 AM
by
Tags:
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos
Pierre de Vos
Lockdown
lockdown regulations
level 4
Pierre de Vos says the government may have to show to the courts that certain lockdown rules are not arbitrary or irrational.

If the government is taken to court, it will have to defend the constitutionality of certain lockdown measures and how they contribute to flattening the curve.

The government has come under fire in recent weeks for the ambiguity of some lockdown rules and for others that have been described as "draconian".

It's expected that the government will face legal action for at least two level 4 lockdown rules, namely, the ban on cigarette sales and the curfew between 8pm and 5am.

RELATED: SA govt may 'run into choppy waters' defending cigarette ban and curfew in court

De Vos says regulations cannot disproportionally impact on a certain group in society.

The Constitutional law expert says regulations limitation on citizens' rights, for example, the freedom of movement, must be justified and rational.

There must be a clear link between the regulation and curbing the spread of the Covid-19 virus, De Vos explains.

RELATED: Vague lockdown regulations can lead to unlawful orders, says Pierre de Vos

With the state of the disaster, the Constitution is completely in place, so every regulation needs to comply with the Bill of Rights.

Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town 

If you're going to have an infringement of rights if you're limiting someone's rights in some way... then the government must come and say 'these are the facts on which we base our decisions, these are the policy considerations'

Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town 

The court can say 'Is there really a rational link between what you're trying to do and what the regulation says... or is this regulation to achieve another purpose that has nothing to do with the lockdown?'

Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town 

One cannot legally address a social issue [like] smoking... It's a health issue, but it doesn't seem to be directly related to stopping or suppressing the spread of the coronavirus and protecting people's health and economic wellbeing.

Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town 

Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:


1 May 2020 10:23 AM
by
Tags:
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos
Pierre de Vos
Lockdown
lockdown regulations
level 4

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

cigarette-1642232-340jpg

Jacques Pauw explores alleged links between the cigarette ban, NDZ and Mazzotti

1 May 2020 12:42 PM

Veteran investigative journalist Jacques Pauw suggests that there could be a more sinister plot behind the continued cigarette ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

New Covid-19 grant will only be paid from 15 May but applications open next week

1 May 2020 11:09 AM

The special Covid-19 social relief grant is expected to begin paying out beneficiaries from mid-May after other existing social grants are paid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

promenade-11jpeg

[PICS & VIDEOS] Sea Point promenade buzzing on Day 1 of lockdown level 4

1 May 2020 7:58 AM

Sea Pointers took full advantage of new rules to exercise between 6 and 9am. Here are photos from around Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old house abandoned namibia 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?

30 April 2020 7:52 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mboweni

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

30 April 2020 7:35 PM

SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

E-commerce lockdown social distancing online shopping 123rfbusiness 123rf

E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa

30 April 2020 7:20 PM

Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 46 with 2,371 confirmed cases

30 April 2020 7:10 PM

The province has recorded 2,371 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 657 recoveries. The death toll has risen from 38 to 46.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman reading magazine

Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever

30 April 2020 6:52 PM

The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200416 Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

SA govt may 'run into choppy waters' defending cigarette ban and curfew in court

30 April 2020 6:34 PM

The government is expected to face legal action for its cigarette sales ban and the lockdown curfew under level 4 restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Garbage junk

'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'

30 April 2020 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New Covid-19 grant will only be paid from 15 May but applications open next week

Local

[PICS & VIDEOS] Sea Point promenade buzzing on Day 1 of lockdown level 4

Local

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

Business Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Shoprite Group confirms 17 WC stores hit by coronavirus

1 May 2020 12:43 PM

WHO wants invite to China's probe into virus origins

1 May 2020 12:39 PM

Numsa: Workers must be uncompromising about their working conditions

1 May 2020 11:40 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA