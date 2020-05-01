There must be rational link between curbing Covid-19 and lockdown rules - De Vos
If the government is taken to court, it will have to defend the constitutionality of certain lockdown measures and how they contribute to flattening the curve.
The government has come under fire in recent weeks for the ambiguity of some lockdown rules and for others that have been described as "draconian".
It's expected that the government will face legal action for at least two level 4 lockdown rules, namely, the ban on cigarette sales and the curfew between 8pm and 5am.
RELATED: SA govt may 'run into choppy waters' defending cigarette ban and curfew in court
De Vos says regulations cannot disproportionally impact on a certain group in society.
The Constitutional law expert says regulations limitation on citizens' rights, for example, the freedom of movement, must be justified and rational.
There must be a clear link between the regulation and curbing the spread of the Covid-19 virus, De Vos explains.
RELATED: Vague lockdown regulations can lead to unlawful orders, says Pierre de Vos
With the state of the disaster, the Constitution is completely in place, so every regulation needs to comply with the Bill of Rights.Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town
If you're going to have an infringement of rights if you're limiting someone's rights in some way... then the government must come and say 'these are the facts on which we base our decisions, these are the policy considerations'Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town
The court can say 'Is there really a rational link between what you're trying to do and what the regulation says... or is this regulation to achieve another purpose that has nothing to do with the lockdown?'Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town
One cannot legally address a social issue [like] smoking... It's a health issue, but it doesn't seem to be directly related to stopping or suppressing the spread of the coronavirus and protecting people's health and economic wellbeing.Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
