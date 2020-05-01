New Covid-19 grant will only be paid from 15 May but applications open next week
The new coronavirus grant will pay eligible beneficiaries R350 a month for the next six months.
The grant is aimed at those who are unemployed and do not receive any other form of social support.
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says the application process for the Covid-19 grant will go live sometime next week, not on Monday, as CapeTalk was initially told.
Applicants can apply via the WhatsApp number 0600123456 or email address SRD@sassa.gov.za.
Our systems go live on Monday so applicants start the process with the WhatsApp number and email address, but we expect payments to start from the 15th of May onwards.Shivani Wahab, Senior Spokesperson - Sassa
Once the system is live, Sassa spokesperson Shivani Wahab says that applications can be made at any time.
She says that it should take 2 to 3 days for Sassa to verify an application and payout the money into a bank account or via money transfers.
To qualify, applicants must be:
- unemployed
- over 18
- a permanent resident in South Africa or a refugee registered on the Home Affairs system
- not receiving any social grant
- not receiving any unemployment insurance (UIF) benefit
- not receiving any stipend from student financial aid scheme NSFAS
A bank account would be an easier method of payment once your grant is approved.Shivani Wahab, Senior Spokesperson - Sassa
For those potential clients who do not have banking accounts, we are looking at the option of money transfers directly to their phones.Shivani Wahab, Senior Spokesperson - Sassa
The process, from the application to approval, should take around 2 to 3 working days.Shivani Wahab, Senior Spokesperson - Sassa
Regional Sassa offices will gradually reopen under level 4, with staff working on a rotational basis from Monday, 4 May.
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
This article has been updated.
