Dan Patlansky, Skype lessons and online workshops.
Guests
Dan Patlansky - Blues Guitar Player
Mayor Plato slams SAHRC report for 'distorted' info about Stranfondtein site

1 May 2020 3:07 PM
by
Mayor Dan Plato has refuted the claims made in a report flagging the apparent state of living conditions at the Strandfontein relocation camp.

The City of Cape Town and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) have been embroiled in a public spat over a leaked report about the temporary site.

The scathing report was leaked to the media, outlining concerns about how hundreds of homeless people have been living.

The report highlighted several issued including inadequate social distancing and limited access to healthcare.

In the report, the SAHRC recommended that the camp be closed down due to health and safety concers.

RELATED: City of Cape Town says homeless people will be moved from Stranfondtein site

In a letter written on Thursday, Mayor Plato has told the SAHRC's Western Cape Commissioner, Chris Nissen, that the closure of the facility "is a total non-debate".

The City has been clear from the outset that it is a temporary emergency shelter,’ writes the mayor.

The City says it will provide "reintegration, reunification and shelter placement services" to every homeless person at the site that is interested.

Plato says he is shocked by what he calls "falsehoods" contained in a report by some members of the SAHRC advisory committee.

He claims he has not received any official SAHRC report from the authors, despite it being released directly to media.

"This report is now being misconstrued as the official comment of the Commission, seemingly with no public correction forthcoming from the SAHRC," reads Mayor Plato’s letter.

RELATED: Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism

He denies the use of rubber bullets by law enforcement officials at the site or that people have been held against their will.

Plato also adds that the SAHRC report's assessment of the standard of medical care at the site is not true.

Read the full statement from Mayor Dan Plato here.


