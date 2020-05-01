Mayor Plato slams SAHRC report for 'distorted' info about Stranfondtein site

The City of Cape Town and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) have been embroiled in a public spat over a leaked report about the temporary site.

The scathing report was leaked to the media, outlining concerns about how hundreds of homeless people have been living.

The report highlighted several issued including inadequate social distancing and limited access to healthcare.

In the report, the SAHRC recommended that the camp be closed down due to health and safety concers.

In a letter written on Thursday, Mayor Plato has told the SAHRC's Western Cape Commissioner, Chris Nissen, that the closure of the facility "is a total non-debate".

The City has been clear from the outset that it is a temporary emergency shelter,’ writes the mayor.

The City says it will provide "reintegration, reunification and shelter placement services" to every homeless person at the site that is interested.

Plato says he is shocked by what he calls "falsehoods" contained in a report by some members of the SAHRC advisory committee.

He claims he has not received any official SAHRC report from the authors, despite it being released directly to media.

"This report is now being misconstrued as the official comment of the Commission, seemingly with no public correction forthcoming from the SAHRC," reads Mayor Plato’s letter.

He denies the use of rubber bullets by law enforcement officials at the site or that people have been held against their will.

Plato also adds that the SAHRC report's assessment of the standard of medical care at the site is not true.

