V&A Waterfront prepares for some stores to gradually reopen under level 4

Under the level 5 lockdown, less than five stores were opened at the retail precinct, says CEO David Green.

Green says the V&A Waterfront will have rigorous daily Covid-19 screenings for all staff.

We're doing daily health screens and checks with our staff. If there is the slightest symptom, then we'll pay for people to be tested and we'll isolate. David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront

He says customers will be sanitised at all of the entry points and staff will monitor that masks are worn at all times, in addition to enforcing social distancing measures.

Green says between 35 and 70 stores will reopen under level 4 this weekend.

These are some of the products that will be sold at stores inside the V&A Waterfront:

Children's clothing

Winter clothing

Footwear

Bedding

Stationery

Toiletries

Personal ICT equipment (computers, cellphones, and home office equipment)

We're gradually, over the next three of four days, going to open up. David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront

Some stores have responded very quickly, Truworths, Foschini, Apple, CNA are already open. David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront

Stores like H&M and Zara are just making sure that they've got the right precautions in place. David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront

Level 5 was pretty much just food and pharmacy. David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront

We're Covid-19 free for now and we're feeling a little bit lighter with the [lockdown] relaxation happening. David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront

Listen to the discussion for more: (skip to 03:25 for info on retail shopping)