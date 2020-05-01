Need to travel between provinces to get back to work? You've got until Thursday

Now that level 4 of the lockdown has commenced, people will be given a once-off allowance to move between provinces.

Migrant and seasonal workers left various cities and economic hubs across South Africa and travelled back to their homelands when the lockdown was initially announced.

Now, they have the chance to head back to work as economic activity slowly resumes under level 4 restrictions.

The N1 highway between Cape Town and Beaufort West. Picture: EWN

People will be allowed to move only once, to return to their places of residence or work.

The government has announced that this once-off allowance will start on Friday (1 May) and until next week Thursday (7 May).

Travelers will not be required to carry permits during this time, according to the regulations gazetted by Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Police and law enforcement agencies will remain at roadblocks to ensure that those who make use of the window will do so once-off, and one-way only.

Media Statement: @NationalCoGTA Minister, Dr @DlaminiZuma, has in terms of the applicable Act, and after consultation with relevant Cabinet members, issued directions in the schedule relating to the once-off movement of persons in line with Regulation 16(5), which provides: pic.twitter.com/DQvsveyISy — NationalCoGTA (@NationalCoGTA) April 30, 2020

Read the full regulations on the once-off inter-provincial movement here.