Need to travel between provinces to get back to work? You've got until Thursday
Now that level 4 of the lockdown has commenced, people will be given a once-off allowance to move between provinces.
Migrant and seasonal workers left various cities and economic hubs across South Africa and travelled back to their homelands when the lockdown was initially announced.
Now, they have the chance to head back to work as economic activity slowly resumes under level 4 restrictions.
People will be allowed to move only once, to return to their places of residence or work.
The government has announced that this once-off allowance will start on Friday (1 May) and until next week Thursday (7 May).
Travelers will not be required to carry permits during this time, according to the regulations gazetted by Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Police and law enforcement agencies will remain at roadblocks to ensure that those who make use of the window will do so once-off, and one-way only.
Media Statement: @NationalCoGTA Minister, Dr @DlaminiZuma, has in terms of the applicable Act, and after consultation with relevant Cabinet members, issued directions in the schedule relating to the once-off movement of persons in line with Regulation 16(5), which provides: pic.twitter.com/DQvsveyISy— NationalCoGTA (@NationalCoGTA) April 30, 2020
Read the full regulations on the once-off inter-provincial movement here.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[UPDATE] Some live-out domestic workers, childminders can resume work - lawyer
Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim claims that there are grounds for live-out domestic workers and caregivers to return to work under level 4.Read More
Jacques Pauw explores alleged links between the cigarette ban, NDZ and Mazzotti
Veteran investigative journalist Jacques Pauw suggests that there could be a more sinister plot behind the continued cigarette ban.Read More
New Covid-19 grant will only be paid from 15 May but applications open next week
The special Covid-19 social relief grant is expected to begin paying out beneficiaries from mid-May after other existing social grants are paid.Read More
There must be rational link between curbing Covid-19 and lockdown rules - De Vos
Pierre de Vos says the government may have to show to the courts that certain lockdown rules are not arbitrary or irrational.Read More
[PICS & VIDEOS] Sea Point promenade buzzing on Day 1 of lockdown level 4
Sea Pointers took full advantage of new rules to exercise between 6 and 9am. Here are photos from around Cape Town.Read More
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 46 with 2,371 confirmed cases
The province has recorded 2,371 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 657 recoveries. The death toll has risen from 38 to 46.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More