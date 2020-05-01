U-turn on cigarettes was a setback for Cyril Ramaphosa, says Peter Bruce

Bruce says the government's about-turn on cigarette sales may have compromised Ramaphosa's reputation.

Last week, Ramaphosa said cigarettes would be on sale from 1 May, but this was rolled back when Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said the ban would remain in place.

Something happened that "exposed Ramaphosa to a push back" within Cabinet, says Bruce.

Ramaphosa has had to contend with three medical doctors in the Covid-19 national command council who are all cautious of smoking by profession, Bruce explains.

The columnist says South Africans may struggle to trust Ramaphosa with implementing economic reforms after the cigarette saga.

Some damage was done to him [Ramaphosa] and to his standing. Peter Bruce, Columnist and former editor-at-large - Arena Holdings (formerly Tiso Blackstar Group)

He's still got to come back on TV and explain to us why he said that and why it was turned around. He's got to basically apologise. Peter Bruce, Columnist and former editor-at-large - Arena Holdings (formerly Tiso Blackstar Group)

Cyril has got to be really careful. This was a setback for him. Peter Bruce, Columnist and former editor-at-large - Arena Holdings (formerly Tiso Blackstar Group)

Part of Cyril's problem is that he's got three medical doctors on that council, Zweli Mkhize (Health Minister), Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (Cogta Minister) and Aaron Motsoaledi (Home Affairs Minister). Peter Bruce, Columnist and former editor-at-large - Arena Holdings (formerly Tiso Blackstar Group)

There was obviously a fight in Cabinet. Peter Bruce, Columnist and former editor-at-large - Arena Holdings (formerly Tiso Blackstar Group)

