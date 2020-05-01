WCED preparing for schools to reopen in June for Grades 7 and 12, says MEC

Schafer says the challenge for the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) will come when other grades start to gradually return.

On Thursday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga set down 1 June as the tentative date for matrics and grade 7 pupils to return to school.

Teachers and officials in the education sector will return to work from 4 May to help ensure that schools comply with Covid-19 health and safety measures.

MEC Schafer says the WCED has ordered hygiene packs for schools and is making arrangements for a single school in the province that is without running water.

We will be doing proper cleaning and making sure that teachers are prepared. Debbie Schafer, Western Cape Education MEC

The proposal at the moment is that only grade 7s and 12s will go back on the 1st of June. Debbie Schafer, Western Cape Education MEC

The MEC says her department is also working to identify high-risk teachers.

She says her department may need funding for additional teachers in order to manage classes and social distancing measures when more grades return.

The national department has said that there should be more than 40 pupils per classroom when schools reopen in phases.

The problem is going to come in when we have more grades going back. Debbie Schafer, Western Cape Education MEC

There are just some schools were we won't be able to do that [less than 40 learners in a class]. Debbie Schafer, Western Cape Education MEC

We are busy trying to work on some alternative options, including even maybe some children going [to school] every alternate day. Debbie Schafer, Western Cape Education MEC

Meanwhile, Minister Motshekga says saving the academic year is the joint responsibility of parents and various government departments.

Motshekga had a Q&A session on CapeTalk with host Kieno Kammies.

For the whole of June, we'll only have grade 7s and grade 12s, they'll have the whole school to themselves. Angie Motshekga, Minister of Basic Education

The details on how we protect the academic year will be worked on school by school, class by class, and subject by subject. Angie Motshekga, Minister of Basic Education

We are well-advised by health experts in the country. We are not working alone, we are working as government. Angie Motshekga, Minister of Basic Education

