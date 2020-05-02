Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?

"A matter of huge concern is if you have to go for a Covid test and the result is negative, they (Discovery Health) won't pay for that test."

This concern was raised by a CapeTalk caller who also pointed out that at a cost of R850, paying out of your own pocket for a test is a major cost for most citizens at this point of the lockdown.

Africa Melane gets a response from the CEO of Discovery Health Medical Scheme, Dr Ryan Noach.

Dr Noach points out that no medical scheme in South Africa is currently covering the cost of a negative test.

However, he believes this is about to change and Discovery Health itself has imminent plans.

We're hoping to change that within the next week to ten days. Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

The issue is... that we need sophisticated screening to determine that the right tests are going to the right people, because if as a population we all just get tested all the time, it would theoretically be ideal, but unfortunately the supply of tests firstly can't keep up with that... Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

...and secondly, economically, you can imagine at R850 a test, if everybody was being tested once every couple of weeks the system would just collapse. Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

The key, he says, is a seamless and appropriate screening approach to make sure the right people are tested at the right time.

In that scenario, it is the intent of Discovery Health to enhance the benefit concerned and fund tests, whether the results are negative or positive.

Dr Noach says if you're admitted to hospital and the hospital believes you need to be tested for Covid-19, this is covered by your hospital benefits.

It's where an individual in an "out of hospital" experience wants to have themselves tested where the problem lies, he says.

Those individuals are able to access Discovery's screening tools, which at the moment are digital but will be expanded.

We're going to enhance that screening process to offer additional channels so that people who don't have access to digital tools can also get the screening done that's appropriate. Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

We're engaging with our regulator, the Council for Medical Schemes - we need them to approve these benefits and support the decisions we take... For this to be affordable for all medical schemes and not cost billions and billions... which ultimately means contributions go up, this has to be done in a considered and sustainable way. Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

