Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-classicspng capetalk-classicspng
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
U-turn on cigarettes was a setback for Cyril Ramaphosa, says Peter Bruce Columnist and former editor Peter Bruce says President Cyril Ramaphosa's political standing has been damaged by the extended cigar... 1 May 2020 8:00 PM
V&A Waterfront prepares for some stores to gradually reopen under level 4 The V&A Waterfront says as many as 70 stores will reopen over the weekend as economic activity gradually resumes under level 4 res... 1 May 2020 4:43 PM
Mayor Plato slams SAHRC report for 'distorted' info about Stranfondtein site Mayor Dan Plato has refuted the claims made in a report flagging the apparent state of living conditions at the Strandfontein relo... 1 May 2020 3:07 PM
View all Local
Jacques Pauw explores alleged links between the cigarette ban, NDZ and Mazzotti Veteran investigative journalist Jacques Pauw suggests that there could be a more sinister plot behind the continued cigarette ban... 1 May 2020 12:42 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy. 30 April 2020 12:01 PM
View all Politics
[UPDATE] Some live-out domestic workers, childminders can resume work - lawyer Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim claims that there are grounds for live-out domestic workers and caregivers to return to work under l... 1 May 2020 2:06 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 1 May 2020 5:54 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all Africa
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 30 April 2020 6:27 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model

2 May 2020 2:30 PM
by
Tags:
Parenting
Sierra Leone
COVID-19
Zoom
online meetings
David Moinina Sengeh
Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter.
Sierra Leone: Education Minister David Moinina Sengeh participates in Zoom meeting with baby. Image: Screengrab

A sweet picture of a father with his baby daughter has gone viral on Twitter, for some heartening reasons.

The man is David Moinina Sengeh, who was appointed head of Sierra Leone's Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education in 2019.

And the young minister seems to be making a point about the role of men in raising their children.

Sengeh was feeding his ten-month-old when his Zoom meeting started and then placed her on his back so that he could continue with the business of the day.

The response was enthusiastic, praise peppered with comments about how cute the minister's baby is.

"Love it - modern day father and political leader", tweeted one admirer.

Sengeh invited people to share "how you worked from home as a leader" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other fathers posted pics of themselves working remotely while tending to their children.


2 May 2020 2:30 PM
by
Tags:
Parenting
Sierra Leone
COVID-19
Zoom
online meetings
David Moinina Sengeh

Recommended

More from World

yoshi-two-oceansjpg

Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline

30 April 2020 5:13 PM

Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chines-school-children-social-distancing-hatspng

[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class

29 April 2020 10:56 AM

The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate

28 April 2020 7:04 PM

South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contributing to this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful

26 April 2020 4:27 PM

The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

captain-tom-moorejpg

[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single!

26 April 2020 11:39 AM

After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

trumpjpg

I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks

25 April 2020 4:14 PM

The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US President Donald Trump in New York 2017 123rfpolitics 123rf

[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant

24 April 2020 1:36 PM

Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mike-ryan-whopng

[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19

23 April 2020 12:39 PM

Listen to what Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan had to say.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

south-africans-stuck-in-bali-video-screengrabpng

South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt

22 April 2020 2:55 PM

South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA

SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight

21 April 2020 6:38 PM

Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Ethiopian Airlines 123rfbusiness 123rf

Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19

28 April 2020 7:32 PM

Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful

26 April 2020 4:27 PM

The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria Africa 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola?

21 April 2020 8:05 PM

Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yoweri-museveni-exercise-videojpeg

[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video

11 April 2020 11:41 AM

75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

africa-is-not-a-testing-labjpeg

#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment

5 April 2020 3:38 PM

Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

andrew-mlangeni-afpjpg

Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle

17 March 2020 2:34 PM

Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200305 Ramaphosa1

Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO

16 March 2020 9:29 AM

Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kigali Bus Park coronavirus covid-19

Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19

11 March 2020 11:07 AM

The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

andrew4jpg

History for the Future: The 'Backroom Boy' finally goes home

10 March 2020 8:00 AM

In this podcast series, Pippa Green interviews Andrew Mlangeni about his remarkable life of courage and reflection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130405GracaMadiba.jpg

Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine

5 March 2020 1:09 PM

Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

book-reading-writing-author-book-literature-reading-novel-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020

1 May 2020 5:54 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Waterfront-Cape-Town-wheel-tourism-123rf

V&A Waterfront prepares for some stores to gradually reopen under level 4

1 May 2020 4:43 PM

The V&A Waterfront says as many as 70 stores will reopen over the weekend as economic activity gradually resumes under level 4 restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cleaner-domestic-worker-house-keeper-yellow-glovesjpg

[UPDATE] Some live-out domestic workers, childminders can resume work - lawyer

1 May 2020 2:06 PM

Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim claims that there are grounds for live-out domestic workers and caregivers to return to work under level 4.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old house abandoned namibia 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?

30 April 2020 7:52 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

E-commerce lockdown social distancing online shopping 123rfbusiness 123rf

E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa

30 April 2020 7:20 PM

Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman reading magazine

Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever

30 April 2020 6:52 PM

The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yoshi-two-oceansjpg

Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline

30 April 2020 5:13 PM

Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother helps teenage daughter with online learning 123rf

[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown

29 April 2020 4:20 PM

Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them through it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

laparada-restaurant-bar-bree-street-save-your-faves-cropjpg

Buy a La Parada voucher and get 50% extra value when you can dine out again

29 April 2020 12:21 PM

La Parada restaurants in Cape Town are among the many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pineapples 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Why pineapple prices have spiked during lockdown

29 April 2020 7:37 AM

RSA Group CEO Jaco Oosthuizen says the reason is twofold - one due to natural growing issues and two due to alternative demand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?

Local

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases edge towards 6000, 13 more deaths

Local

Need to travel between provinces to get back to work? You've got until Thursday

Local

EWN Highlights

Govt looking at ways to have food parcels delivered to people’s homes - Lesufi

2 May 2020 4:30 PM

Level 4: Travel window not an opportunity to break lockdown regulations

2 May 2020 2:38 PM

Fita calls govt’s u-turn on cigarette ban ‘unreasonable’

2 May 2020 12:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA