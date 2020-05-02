Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model

Sierra Leone: Education Minister David Moinina Sengeh participates in Zoom meeting with baby. Image: Screengrab

A sweet picture of a father with his baby daughter has gone viral on Twitter, for some heartening reasons.

The man is David Moinina Sengeh, who was appointed head of Sierra Leone's Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education in 2019.

And the young minister seems to be making a point about the role of men in raising their children.

Sengeh was feeding his ten-month-old when his Zoom meeting started and then placed her on his back so that he could continue with the business of the day.

Working from home? How did u join your last zoom call? As Minister, I started my last call feeding my 10 month old, then carried her on my back for the rest of the call. The presentations helped her sleep. I invite you to share with the world how you worked from home as a leader. pic.twitter.com/wrkDwu58B5 — David Moinina Sengeh (@dsengeh) April 28, 2020

The response was enthusiastic, praise peppered with comments about how cute the minister's baby is.

"Love it - modern day father and political leader", tweeted one admirer.

Sengeh invited people to share "how you worked from home as a leader" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other fathers posted pics of themselves working remotely while tending to their children.

I had lots of help with typing during this and many recent remote meetings... pic.twitter.com/tWTdFRFsqE — Dr. Nathan Soule (@nathanerics) April 30, 2020