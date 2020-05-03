WC to propose Level 4 regulation amendments to further open up economy

As certain sectors re-start operations under Level 4 lockdown regulations, the Western Cape government is aiming for an adjustment of these regulations to allow a greater opening up of the economy.

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier says the provincial government will be working on proposals and submissions in the coming weeks, to present to national government.

Maynier says we must remember that Level 4 regulations are not set in stone.

Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade and Industry, himself said when these regulations were first distributed that some of the proposals would require further thought. David Maynier, Western Cape MEC - Finance and Economic Opportunities

Construction is one of the industries where the Western Cape government sees room for amendments.

RELATED: Construction industry making plans to rebuild post-lockdown

Maynier points out that although there is scope under Level 4 regulations for Public Works construction projects, there is none for commercial construction.

But the sector has indicated that it could safely open up some parts of commercial construction where for instance, operations would be capital- rather than labour-intensive.

They make proposals about how sites can be made safe by phasing in jobs by making sure that there are split shifts. They also make the point that they are a sector that when it comes to health and safety, are highly regulated. David Maynier, Western Cape MEC - Finance and Economic Opportunities

So to add new measure to ensure that sites are safe wouldn't be too difficult for the sector to adapt to. David Maynier, Western Cape MEC - Finance and Economic Opportunities

If you look at the construction sector, although it is only about 5% of the regional GDP it really is a big employer and employs more than 200,000 people in the Western Cape. David Maynier, Western Cape MEC - Finance and Economic Opportunities

RELATED: E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa

Maynier also singles out e-commerce because of the framing of the regulations which he says specifically reference incremental expansion by "direction".

We're obviously going to have to engage with the sector going forward, properly understand what the constraints might be on further opening up and then put the arguments to national government. David Maynier, Western Cape MEC - Finance and Economic Opportunities

It doesn't seem to me that it makes any sense for e-commerce not to be able to, for example, sell products that would assist households in their preparation of food - pots, pans, microwaves... It really strikes me that there is an opportunity to further open up e-commerce. David Maynier, Western Cape MEC - Finance and Economic Opportunities

The MEC also discusses the severe impact the Covid-19 crisis is having on the tourism sector and the provincial government's progress in setting up a recovery plan.

In the meantime, we have launched I think some quite innovative virtual campaigns keeping the destination front and centre... That's an interim measure. David Maynier, Western Cape MEC - Finance and Economic Opportunities

He says the option for restaurants to open up their kitchens to prepare food for delivery under Level 4 is a major step forward.

Listen to the complete conversation below: