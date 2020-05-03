WC to propose Level 4 regulation amendments to further open up economy
As certain sectors re-start operations under Level 4 lockdown regulations, the Western Cape government is aiming for an adjustment of these regulations to allow a greater opening up of the economy.
Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier says the provincial government will be working on proposals and submissions in the coming weeks, to present to national government.
Maynier says we must remember that Level 4 regulations are not set in stone.
Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade and Industry, himself said when these regulations were first distributed that some of the proposals would require further thought.David Maynier, Western Cape MEC - Finance and Economic Opportunities
Construction is one of the industries where the Western Cape government sees room for amendments.
RELATED: Construction industry making plans to rebuild post-lockdown
Maynier points out that although there is scope under Level 4 regulations for Public Works construction projects, there is none for commercial construction.
But the sector has indicated that it could safely open up some parts of commercial construction where for instance, operations would be capital- rather than labour-intensive.
They make proposals about how sites can be made safe by phasing in jobs by making sure that there are split shifts. They also make the point that they are a sector that when it comes to health and safety, are highly regulated.David Maynier, Western Cape MEC - Finance and Economic Opportunities
So to add new measure to ensure that sites are safe wouldn't be too difficult for the sector to adapt to.David Maynier, Western Cape MEC - Finance and Economic Opportunities
If you look at the construction sector, although it is only about 5% of the regional GDP it really is a big employer and employs more than 200,000 people in the Western Cape.David Maynier, Western Cape MEC - Finance and Economic Opportunities
RELATED: E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Maynier also singles out e-commerce because of the framing of the regulations which he says specifically reference incremental expansion by "direction".
We're obviously going to have to engage with the sector going forward, properly understand what the constraints might be on further opening up and then put the arguments to national government.David Maynier, Western Cape MEC - Finance and Economic Opportunities
It doesn't seem to me that it makes any sense for e-commerce not to be able to, for example, sell products that would assist households in their preparation of food - pots, pans, microwaves... It really strikes me that there is an opportunity to further open up e-commerce.David Maynier, Western Cape MEC - Finance and Economic Opportunities
The MEC also discusses the severe impact the Covid-19 crisis is having on the tourism sector and the provincial government's progress in setting up a recovery plan.
In the meantime, we have launched I think some quite innovative virtual campaigns keeping the destination front and centre... That's an interim measure.David Maynier, Western Cape MEC - Finance and Economic Opportunities
He says the option for restaurants to open up their kitchens to prepare food for delivery under Level 4 is a major step forward.
Listen to the complete conversation below:
More from Business
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4
Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place.Read More
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society'
Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth.Read More
AfriForum, Solidarity approach ConCourt to challenge BEE tourism relief criteria
The North Gauteng High Court has ruled against the bid to challenge tourism minister's decision to apply BBBEE to Disaster Act.Read More
[UPDATE] Some live-out domestic workers, childminders can resume work - lawyer
Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim claims that there are grounds for live-out domestic workers and caregivers to return to work under level 4.Read More
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
'I mix everything by hand so it is very, very special bread'
The Bread Bar Cafe's Francois Zietsman says all their delicious fresh bread can now be ordered online and delivered to your door.Read More
More from Local
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases pass 6000, deaths at 123
There are now 6336 confirmed cases of Covid-19 while 2549 people have recovered, Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday night.Read More
AfriForum, Solidarity approach ConCourt to challenge BEE tourism relief criteria
The North Gauteng High Court has ruled against the bid to challenge tourism minister's decision to apply BBBEE to Disaster Act.Read More
Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?
CEO Dr Ryan Noach says Discovery Health intends to change its policy soon, once 'appropriate screening approach' in place.Read More
U-turn on cigarettes was a setback for Cyril Ramaphosa, says Peter Bruce
Columnist and former editor Peter Bruce says President Cyril Ramaphosa's political standing has been damaged by the extended cigarette ban.Read More
WCED preparing for schools to reopen in June for Grades 7 and 12, says MEC
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says the department will be ready to welcome back grade 7 and matric learners next month.Read More
Need to travel between provinces to get back to work? You've got until Thursday
The government has allowed once-off inter-provincial movement for people who could not travel during level 5 lockdown.Read More
V&A Waterfront prepares for some stores to gradually reopen under level 4
The V&A Waterfront says as many as 70 stores will reopen over the weekend as economic activity gradually resumes under level 4 restrictions.Read More
Mayor Plato slams SAHRC report for 'distorted' info about Stranfondtein site
Mayor Dan Plato has refuted the claims made in a report flagging the apparent state of living conditions at the Strandfontein relocation camp.Read More
Jacques Pauw explores alleged links between the cigarette ban, NDZ and Mazzotti
Veteran investigative journalist Jacques Pauw suggests that there could be a more sinister plot behind the continued cigarette ban.Read More
New Covid-19 grant will only be paid from 15 May but applications open next week
The special Covid-19 social relief grant is expected to begin paying out beneficiaries from mid-May after other existing social grants are paid.Read More