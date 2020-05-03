Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society'

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-classicspng capetalk-classicspng
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:10
News focus: World press freedom day 2020
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 21:30
Covid-19: How to boost your immune system while waiting for a vaccine
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Adrian Morris
Today at 21:45
Lockdown Binge
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Kriedemann - Founder at Africa.film
Today at 22:10
Maintaining your mental wellbeing during the lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Imthiaz Hoosen - Psychiatrist at Islamic Medical Association of South Africa
Today at 22:30
Keeping faith in the time of lockdown - Practicing during Ramadan
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Moulana Abdul Khaliq Ebrahim Allie
Today at 22:45
INCYMI: Will 2021 municipal elections institute electronic voting?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
AfriForum, Solidarity approach ConCourt to challenge BEE tourism relief criteria The North Gauteng High Court has ruled against the bid to challenge tourism minister's decision to apply BBBEE to Disaster Act. 2 May 2020 1:04 PM
U-turn on cigarettes was a setback for Cyril Ramaphosa, says Peter Bruce Columnist and former editor Peter Bruce says President Cyril Ramaphosa's political standing has been damaged by the extended cigar... 1 May 2020 8:00 PM
WCED preparing for schools to reopen in June for Grades 7 and 12, says MEC Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says the department will be ready to welcome back grade 7 and matric learners next month... 1 May 2020 7:08 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
Jacques Pauw explores alleged links between the cigarette ban, NDZ and Mazzotti Veteran investigative journalist Jacques Pauw suggests that there could be a more sinister plot behind the continued cigarette ban... 1 May 2020 12:42 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
View all Politics
[UPDATE] Some live-out domestic workers, childminders can resume work - lawyer Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim claims that there are grounds for live-out domestic workers and caregivers to return to work under l... 1 May 2020 2:06 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 1 May 2020 5:54 PM
V&A Waterfront prepares for some stores to gradually reopen under level 4 The V&A Waterfront says as many as 70 stores will reopen over the weekend as economic activity gradually resumes under level 4 res... 1 May 2020 4:43 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all World
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Business

Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society'

3 May 2020 12:02 PM
by
Tags:
Poverty and inequality
SA inequality
Wealth tax
Judge Dennis Davis
COVID-19
Southern Centre for Inequality Studies
Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth.

"The consequences of the COVID-19 lockdown are yet to be fully determined and understood. But one thing we can be fairly certain of – in South Africa its impact will be shaped by the country’s inequalities."

That's the introduction to an article published on theconversation.com arguing for why South Africa needs a wealth tax, right now.

The authors summarise their study (Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at Wits University) which shows that 3,500 individuals own 15% of the country's wealth. They propose the introduction of a progressive solidarity wealth tax.

Alexandra township residents gesture and chant slogans as they clash with the Johannesburg Metro Police on 3 April 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa during a total shutdown of the township due to a protest against the lack of service delivery. Picture: AFP

Africa Melane gets input from Judge Dennis Davis, chairperson of the Davis Tax Committee.

While he disagrees with the figure posited in the article for income from a wealth tax, Davis does strongly believe in the concept of the tax in a society known as the most unequal in the world.

I think Covid-19 has shown just exactly what a dreadful mess we're in because of, well, 300 years but certainly even wasted years recently when inequality has not in fact not got better.

Judge Dennis Davis, Chair - Davis Tax Committee

Davis says this state of affairs raises a fundamental moral question:

Shouldn't people who really have immense amounts of wealth - and they're a very small percentage - be paying more to the national effort in order to reconstruct our society? Any decent person thinking about it should think very seriously about why we shouldn't have a wealth tax.

Judge Dennis Davis, Chair - Davis Tax Committee

Some callers questioned why, if taxes were paid by a generation, these people should still pay more?

Well, they're certainly paying income tax, that is true and they do pay VAT but everybody pays VAT. It is also true that more recently we've had a capital gains tax, but that hasn't been there forever... and you've got concessional taxes on dividends.

Judge Dennis Davis, Chair - Davis Tax Committee

Unrealised wealth is not taxed as opposed to income and it's unconscionable it seems to me that if you look at the statistics in a country like South Africa, number one lots of people are not paying that kind of tax. Let me give you an example: There seem to be only 6,000 people in the country who report income of more than R5-million.

Judge Dennis Davis, Chair - Davis Tax Committee

Now I challenge you just to take a drive when Covid-19 is over around Bishops Court, Constantia, Sandton, Bryanston, etcetera, and look at all those large homes. Seriously ask yourself: Have we got only 6,000 people who report taxable income of more than R5-million? I seriously doubt it.

Judge Dennis Davis, Chair - Davis Tax Committee

I think a whole lot of people, through accretion of capital that is not realised, that does not pay tax on that or pays it very late in the day, has estate duty that is very light and therefore there's huge transfer of wealth to the next generation that didn't earn it in the first place - all of that surely counts in circumstances in a country as unequal as ours.

Judge Dennis Davis, Chair - Davis Tax Committee

Davis concludes that surely we owe those people who essentially have suffered under 300 years of racist rule and those who came after, an obligation to reconstruct South African society.

If we've got more than they have, then we jolly well should make that contribution... We must have that debate because that's the debate that actually makes us into a nation of 60-million people, not a nation divided into those of us who are wealthy and those of us who are poor.

Judge Dennis Davis, Chair - Davis Tax Committee

Listen to the thought-provoking conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


3 May 2020 12:02 PM
by
Tags:
Poverty and inequality
SA inequality
Wealth tax
Judge Dennis Davis
COVID-19
Southern Centre for Inequality Studies

Recommended

More from Opinion

Old house abandoned namibia 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?

30 April 2020 7:52 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

E-commerce lockdown social distancing online shopping 123rfbusiness 123rf

E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa

30 April 2020 7:20 PM

Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Garbage junk

'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'

30 April 2020 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Volkswagen VW Polo

What SA’s car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4

29 April 2020 6:57 PM

It accounts for about a third of SA’s entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mine mineworker mining gold platinum coal 123rfbusiness 123rf

SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again

28 April 2020 6:29 PM

Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

naspers-tencentjpg

6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now

28 April 2020 4:37 PM

Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20170809Prison

1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday)

27 April 2020 1:30 PM

"It’s a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton

23 April 2020 6:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews PSG CEO Piet Mouton about his letter President Cyril Ramaphosa, pleading with him to lift the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria Africa 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola?

21 April 2020 8:05 PM

Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200416-akhni-pots-edjpg

'The lockdown must end!'

21 April 2020 7:03 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

190710-thulas-nxesi-edjpg

[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4

3 May 2020 2:22 PM

Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Construction building site 123rfbusiness 123rf

WC to propose Level 4 regulation amendments to further open up economy

3 May 2020 10:39 AM

MEC David Maynier says submissions will be made to national government. Targeted sectors include construction and e-commerce.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ghost-tour-website-image-good-hope-adventurespng

AfriForum, Solidarity approach ConCourt to challenge BEE tourism relief criteria

2 May 2020 1:04 PM

The North Gauteng High Court has ruled against the bid to challenge tourism minister's decision to apply BBBEE to Disaster Act.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cleaner-domestic-worker-house-keeper-yellow-glovesjpg

[UPDATE] Some live-out domestic workers, childminders can resume work - lawyer

1 May 2020 2:06 PM

Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim claims that there are grounds for live-out domestic workers and caregivers to return to work under level 4.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old house abandoned namibia 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?

30 April 2020 7:52 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mboweni

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

30 April 2020 7:35 PM

SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

E-commerce lockdown social distancing online shopping 123rfbusiness 123rf

E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa

30 April 2020 7:20 PM

Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman reading magazine

Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever

30 April 2020 6:52 PM

The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Garbage junk

'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'

30 April 2020 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-bread-bar-cafepng

'I mix everything by hand so it is very, very special bread'

30 April 2020 12:17 PM

The Bread Bar Cafe's Francois Zietsman says all their delicious fresh bread can now be ordered online and delivered to your door.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WC to propose Level 4 regulation amendments to further open up economy

Business Local

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases pass 6000, deaths at 123

Local

Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?

Local

EWN Highlights

FS health officials conduct door-to-door testing, screening in some areas

3 May 2020 3:46 PM

Fisheries Dept to distribute over 10,000 food parcels to small-scale fishers

3 May 2020 3:34 PM

WATCH LIVE: Labour and employment briefing on COVID-19 measures

3 May 2020 2:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA