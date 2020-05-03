ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore

On Wednesday, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma made the surprise announcement that the ban on tobacco-related products would remain when the country moved down to Level 4 lockdown, a u-turn on the decision announced earlier by President Cyril Ramaphosa that it would be lifted.

The minister came under fire from various quarters and articles from 2017 on her reported ties to alleged illicit tobacco kingpin Adriano Mazzotti, resurfaced.

The government could also be facing legal action.

Now the ANC Women's League has leapt to Dlamini-Zuma's defence.

The ANCWL statement describes criticism of Dlamini-Zuma as "misogynists and racists venom bile" disguised under the right to freedom of speech.

It says the decisions of the National Command Council (which it calls the Ministerial Command Team) cannot be reduced to the decision of a single person and alleges the "attacks" are a move to create the impression the minister overruled the council's decision and undermined the president.

The league also criticizes Finance Minister Tito Mboweni for "ill discipline" after he publicly stated his opposition to the ban on tobacco and alcohol sales.