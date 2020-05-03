[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4
Labour Minister Nxesi outlines the measures that businesses reopening on Monday need to put in place.
Over a million workers are expected to return to work on Monday. Businesses must comply with these safety measures or they will be closed down, says Labour Minister Nxesi.
