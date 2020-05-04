Streaming issues? Report here
Understanding the high Western Cape coronavirus numbers

4 May 2020 7:38 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
COVID-19
Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa explains we are looking at a serious pandemic and "we should not be easing anything anytime soon."

Over the past week, there have been a number of reports describing the Western Cape as the “epicentre” of the coronavirus pandemic, the area where most new infections are now being confirmed.

The provincial government released the latest numbers on Sunday.

Many listeners have been asking if the number of confirmed cases in the Western Cape is higher because it is doing more tests.

Lester Kiewit, standing in for Refilwe Moloto, asked Dr Jody Boffa, an epidemiologist at the Centre for Rural Health in KZN, to unpack the figures.

Part of it is the fact of testing more people. It means we are going to find more people because we are doing an excellent job of tracing contacts.

Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist - Centre of Rural Health

But there is also the other side of it, which is the number of deaths.

Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist - Centre of Rural Health

The Western Cape has 50 of the 131 deaths nationwide which are almost 50% of the country's deaths, she says.

This suggests we really are having more cases and experiencing more of the disease than other parts of the country at this point.

Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist - Centre of Rural Health

She says one also has to take the reporting mechanisms into account as well.

So, even with the number of deaths being as high as they are, there are likely more deaths in other places that have not been counted, for example, if only deaths in hospitals are being counted.

Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist - Centre of Rural Health

A large number of asymptomatic people who have no symptoms do add to the complexities of tracing the disease.

It is extremely difficult. This is one of the most challenging pandemics we have faced.

Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist - Centre of Rural Health

Wearing a mask is to protect others. So if someone coughs, or is sick with the germs, it is going to be contained in their mask and not be spreading to everybody else.

Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist - Centre of Rural Health

Following all the suggested hygiene practices is to protect others especially the most vulnerable, she explains.

That is the important thing because it is difficult to know who has it and who doesn't.

Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist - Centre of Rural Health

RELATED: WC to propose Level 4 regulation amendments to further open up economy

And her views on lifting lockdown regulations in the Western Cape?

We are looking at a serious pandemic here and I don't think we should be easing anything anytime soon. There are definitely more cases here and with the dense populations in both informal and even formal settlements...we have to be very careful.

Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist - Centre of Rural Health

Listen to the interview below:


4 May 2020 7:38 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
COVID-19

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

200420-strandfontein-edjpg

Mayor Plato: Strandfontein homeless camp final closing date is 20 May

4 May 2020 8:58 AM

The controversial camp for the homeless is being scaled down and phased-out as was the plan, says Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato.

Read More arrow_forward

newspapers-pngpng

Covid-19 economic impact a heavy blow to SA media houses

4 May 2020 7:57 AM

Many of these publications have been under financial pressure for many years, and now revenue reduction could be the final straw.

Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases at 6783, with 131 deaths

3 May 2020 8:11 PM

2549 people have recovered from Covid-19 Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday night and 245 747 tests have been conducted..

Read More arrow_forward

190710-thulas-nxesi-edjpg

[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4

3 May 2020 2:22 PM

Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place.

Read More arrow_forward

capturepng

U-turn on cigarettes was a setback for Cyril Ramaphosa, says Peter Bruce

1 May 2020 8:00 PM

Columnist and former editor Peter Bruce says President Cyril Ramaphosa's political standing has been damaged by the extended cigarette ban.

Read More arrow_forward

Debbie Schafer

WCED preparing for schools to reopen in June for Grades 7 and 12, says MEC

1 May 2020 7:08 PM

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says the department will be ready to welcome back grade 7 and matric learners next month.

Read More arrow_forward

The-N1-highway-between-Cape-Town-and-Beaufort-West.jpg

Need to travel between provinces to get back to work? You've got until Thursday

1 May 2020 5:17 PM

The government has allowed once-off inter-provincial movement for people who could not travel during level 5 lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

cleaner-domestic-worker-house-keeper-yellow-glovesjpg

[UPDATE] Some live-out domestic workers, childminders can resume work - lawyer

1 May 2020 2:06 PM

Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim claims that there are grounds for live-out domestic workers and caregivers to return to work under level 4.

Read More arrow_forward

cigarette-1642232-340jpg

Jacques Pauw explores alleged links between the cigarette ban, NDZ and Mazzotti

1 May 2020 12:42 PM

Veteran investigative journalist Jacques Pauw suggests that there could be a more sinister plot behind the continued cigarette ban.

Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

New Covid-19 grant will only be paid from 15 May but applications open next week

1 May 2020 11:09 AM

The special Covid-19 social relief grant is expected to begin paying out beneficiaries from mid-May after other existing social grants are paid.

Read More arrow_forward

