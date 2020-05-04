Understanding the high Western Cape coronavirus numbers
Over the past week, there have been a number of reports describing the Western Cape as the “epicentre” of the coronavirus pandemic, the area where most new infections are now being confirmed.
The provincial government released the latest numbers on Sunday.
Many listeners have been asking if the number of confirmed cases in the Western Cape is higher because it is doing more tests.
Lester Kiewit, standing in for Refilwe Moloto, asked Dr Jody Boffa, an epidemiologist at the Centre for Rural Health in KZN, to unpack the figures.
Part of it is the fact of testing more people. It means we are going to find more people because we are doing an excellent job of tracing contacts.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist - Centre of Rural Health
But there is also the other side of it, which is the number of deaths.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist - Centre of Rural Health
The Western Cape has 50 of the 131 deaths nationwide which are almost 50% of the country's deaths, she says.
This suggests we really are having more cases and experiencing more of the disease than other parts of the country at this point.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist - Centre of Rural Health
She says one also has to take the reporting mechanisms into account as well.
So, even with the number of deaths being as high as they are, there are likely more deaths in other places that have not been counted, for example, if only deaths in hospitals are being counted.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist - Centre of Rural Health
A large number of asymptomatic people who have no symptoms do add to the complexities of tracing the disease.
It is extremely difficult. This is one of the most challenging pandemics we have faced.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist - Centre of Rural Health
Wearing a mask is to protect others. So if someone coughs, or is sick with the germs, it is going to be contained in their mask and not be spreading to everybody else.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist - Centre of Rural Health
Following all the suggested hygiene practices is to protect others especially the most vulnerable, she explains.
That is the important thing because it is difficult to know who has it and who doesn't.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist - Centre of Rural Health
And her views on lifting lockdown regulations in the Western Cape?
We are looking at a serious pandemic here and I don't think we should be easing anything anytime soon. There are definitely more cases here and with the dense populations in both informal and even formal settlements...we have to be very careful.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist - Centre of Rural Health
Listen to the interview below:
