Covid-19 economic impact a heavy blow to SA media houses
The media landscape is changing rapidly over the last few months with media houses closing down, the latest being Associated Media Publishing. Salary cuts are being implemented at a number of newspapers such as the Mail & Guardian and Sunday Times.
Prof Herman Wasserman, media studies professor at UCT talks to Lester Kiewit about the future of media-related jobs in South Africa after Associated Media Publishing shut all its publications.
Is Covid-19 economic pressure the final straw with reduced advertising spending, events and conferences that are often organised by media houses.?
Many of these publications have been under financial pressure for many years, and now the reduction of revenue would bring them to the brink of crisis.Prof Herman Wasserman, Media Studies Department - UCT
It has brought them to a place where they really have to consider whether they can go ahead or not.Prof Herman Wasserman, Media Studies Department - UCT
Listen to the interview below:
