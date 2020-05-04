Mayor Plato: Strandfontein homeless camp final closing date is 20 May
Mayor Dan Plato speaks to Lester Kiewit about what they are doing about the Strandfontein camp for the homeless and what life in the city will be like under level four lockdown regulations.
The whole plan form day 1 was never to keep the facility open for an indefinite period of time.Dan Plato, Mayor - City of Cape Town
He says the City had estimated its need for about two months to get through the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic and then it was to be scaled down.
And then we will scale it down and phase it out and that is exactly what we are doing. It is according to plan.Dan Plato, Mayor - City of Cape Town
It is not closed as yet. The final closing date for us is 20 May.Dan Plato, Mayor - City of Cape Town
Some people have moved already, some are integrated with their families...and we hope we can get more and more of homeless people to be reintegrated with their families to prevent them from ending up on the streets again.Dan Plato, Mayor - City of Cape Town
But for the rest, the City says it is providing space for them, assures Plato.
There are ongoing conversations with the shelters.Dan Plato, Mayor - City of Cape Town
Listen to the interview below:
