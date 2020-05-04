Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless
Dlamini-Zuma has been facing backlash following the continued ban on cigarettes under level 4 lockdown regulations.
There have been some allegations that extended ban may be driven by the minister's ulterior motives.
RELATED: U-turn on cigarettes was a setback for Cyril Ramaphosa, says Peter Bruce
Diko has denied allegations suggesting that Dlamini-Zuma has personal interests in the tobacco ban.
She says the attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma are unwarranted, baseless and malicious.
RELATED: ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore
When Dlamini-Zuma announced the extension of the cigarette ban last week, Diko says it was a collective Cabinet decision and not a personal one.
Neither the president nor the minister communicates their personal views on any matter, they communicate collective decisions.Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa - The Presidency
It could have been handled better, I suppose, but we don't think that there is anything wrong that Cabinet would have taken a decision based on new information.Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa - The Presidency
The national command council decided against lifting the cigarette ban following 2,000 submissions from people requesting an extension of the ban.
Diko says that the government decided to follow international best practices.
She has confirmed that the presidency will be responding to legal papers issued by British American Tobacco and another tobacco interest group.
When the president announced the decision [to lift the ban], he also announced that there would be a public consultation process which would give stakeholders and members of society, in general, an opportunity to reflect on the draft framework for level 4.Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa - The Presidency
At the conclusion of that process, there was an overwhelming view from South Africans that tobacco is not helpful in the fight against Covid-19.Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa - The Presidency
While the number [2,000 submissions] may not be overwhelming, there was a strong view that we needed to relook at this. That's when we looked at international best practice.Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa - The Presidency
It was felt at that point that the negative health impact actually trumps the economic consideration. Cabinet reviewed the decision and it was announced by Minister Dlamini-Zuma, duly delegated and mandated to do so.Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa - The Presidency
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Labour Dept calls on unions to report companies flouting Covid-19 measures
With many workers returning to work under level 4, the Labour Department has asked unions to help keep a lookout for non-compliance.Read More
Coaching expert shares tips on how to master the art of the virtual meeting
Clinical psychologist and coach Lauren Davis says it's crucial to be more considered and intentional about virtual meetings during this time.Read More
All emergencies admitted whether they've had Covid-19 test or not - Mediclinic
An erroneous message in one hospital to doctors was corrected explains Mediclinic SA chief clinical officer Dr Stefan Smuts.Read More
Mariner's Wharf owner says he hopes this closure is not for good
The restaurant closed its doors after decades of operating in Hout Bay due to impact of the Covid-19 lockdown, at least for now.Read More
Surfers plan beach protest demanding that SA govt lets them back in the ocean
Surfers and sea lovers have planned a peaceful protest urging the government to be allowed to return to the ocean under level 4.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats
A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party.Read More
Mayor Plato: Strandfontein homeless camp final closing date is 20 May
The controversial camp for the homeless is being scaled down and phased-out as was the plan, says Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato.Read More
Covid-19 economic impact a heavy blow to SA media houses
Many of these publications have been under financial pressure for many years, and now revenue reduction could be the final straw.Read More
Understanding the relatively high Western Cape coronavirus numbers
Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa explains we are looking at a serious pandemic and "we should not be easing anything anytime soon."Read More