Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless

Dlamini-Zuma has been facing backlash following the continued ban on cigarettes under level 4 lockdown regulations.

There have been some allegations that extended ban may be driven by the minister's ulterior motives.

RELATED: U-turn on cigarettes was a setback for Cyril Ramaphosa, says Peter Bruce

Diko has denied allegations suggesting that Dlamini-Zuma has personal interests in the tobacco ban.

She says the attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma are unwarranted, baseless and malicious.

RELATED: ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore

When Dlamini-Zuma announced the extension of the cigarette ban last week, Diko says it was a collective Cabinet decision and not a personal one.

Neither the president nor the minister communicates their personal views on any matter, they communicate collective decisions. Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa - The Presidency

It could have been handled better, I suppose, but we don't think that there is anything wrong that Cabinet would have taken a decision based on new information. Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa - The Presidency

The national command council decided against lifting the cigarette ban following 2,000 submissions from people requesting an extension of the ban.

Diko says that the government decided to follow international best practices.

She has confirmed that the presidency will be responding to legal papers issued by British American Tobacco and another tobacco interest group.

When the president announced the decision [to lift the ban], he also announced that there would be a public consultation process which would give stakeholders and members of society, in general, an opportunity to reflect on the draft framework for level 4. Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa - The Presidency

At the conclusion of that process, there was an overwhelming view from South Africans that tobacco is not helpful in the fight against Covid-19. Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa - The Presidency

While the number [2,000 submissions] may not be overwhelming, there was a strong view that we needed to relook at this. That's when we looked at international best practice. Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa - The Presidency

It was felt at that point that the negative health impact actually trumps the economic consideration. Cabinet reviewed the decision and it was announced by Minister Dlamini-Zuma, duly delegated and mandated to do so. Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa - The Presidency

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: