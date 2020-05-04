[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats
Check out this unique party as ravers honk to the masked DJ spinning on the stage.
It was the first-ever live streaming event from inside the Autokino Düsseldorf Drive-In Cinema Stadium. It was a huge success[ say the organisers and more are planned](http://It was a huge success say the organisers and more are planned.).
Watch below:
bresh: who are you?— urss ula (@shupiterian) May 3, 2020
drive-in german rave: i'm you but stronger https://t.co/5LB0pvmTQY
For more trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
