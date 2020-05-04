Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
NICD and the latest on Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melinda Suchard
Today at 16:20
Prohibition only drives demand for illicit alcohol and all its social ills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marjana Martinic - International expert on alcohol policy
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Remdesivir, Smoking and Covid-19.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Helmuth Reuter
Today at 17:20
Covid-19 and Property
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Viruly - Property Economist in The Urban Real Estate Research Unit at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:46
Danielle Bitton - Live lockdown concerts from her balcony in Sea Point stopped by authorize
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Danielle Britton - Musical actress and singer (Evita)
Today at 20:30
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: Non-alcoholic gin and beer is flying off the shelves under SA’s booze lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:10
Can I move? Alert Level 4 rules for tenants and landlords
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property Attorney
No Items to show
'The other day we sent a birthday cake to someone's staff member'

4 May 2020 10:50 AM
by
Tags:
Business
SMMEs
Ninety One
#CapeTalkShoutOut
Online shopping and delivery service Shrew Shopping offers personal service to clients throughout the broader Cape Town area.

There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Shrew Shopping brought to you this week by Ninety One, investing in a world of change.

Refilwe chats to Shrew Shopping owner Matthew Cornish about this local CapeTown based personal shopping business.

We started originally as a personal shopping service, with a difference.

Matthew Cornish, Owner - Shrew Shopping

They act as 'go-between' between shoppers and retailers.

During this period of Covid-19 lockdown, Shrew is offering its small fleet of vehicles, which have essential service permits, to help the residents of Cape Town.

You can send food, consumables, and other essentials to friends, family, staff. And we go all over to deliver that - to the Northern and Southern suburbs, City Bowl, Khayelitsha, Capricorn, Langa, Delft, we are going all over the place.

Matthew Cornish, Owner - Shrew Shopping

He says people are sending groceries to staff, grannies and grandpas and friends.

People who don't live in Cape Town are getting hold of us to deliver to their family and friends here. The other day we sent a birthday cake to someone's staff member.

Matthew Cornish, Owner - Shrew Shopping

If the Shrew Shopper is unsure of an item we will then WhatsApp you a photo to ask if this is the correct stuff you are looking for. So it is very, very personal and very hands-on.

Matthew Cornish, Owner - Shrew Shopping

Listen to the interview below:

