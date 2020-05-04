'The other day we sent a birthday cake to someone's staff member'
There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.
What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?
Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Shrew Shopping brought to you this week by Ninety One, investing in a world of change.
Refilwe chats to Shrew Shopping owner Matthew Cornish about this local CapeTown based personal shopping business.
We started originally as a personal shopping service, with a difference.Matthew Cornish, Owner - Shrew Shopping
They act as 'go-between' between shoppers and retailers.
During this period of Covid-19 lockdown, Shrew is offering its small fleet of vehicles, which have essential service permits, to help the residents of Cape Town.
You can send food, consumables, and other essentials to friends, family, staff. And we go all over to deliver that - to the Northern and Southern suburbs, City Bowl, Khayelitsha, Capricorn, Langa, Delft, we are going all over the place.Matthew Cornish, Owner - Shrew Shopping
He says people are sending groceries to staff, grannies and grandpas and friends.
People who don't live in Cape Town are getting hold of us to deliver to their family and friends here. The other day we sent a birthday cake to someone's staff member.Matthew Cornish, Owner - Shrew Shopping
If the Shrew Shopper is unsure of an item we will then WhatsApp you a photo to ask if this is the correct stuff you are looking for. So it is very, very personal and very hands-on.Matthew Cornish, Owner - Shrew Shopping
Listen to the interview below:
More from The Small Business Shout-Out on CapeTalk
Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond
Get Stuff Done can help companies with UIF applications and anything else that you might need to get done.Read More
Nutraceutical company BioDelta turns to affordable mask and sanitiser production
CEO Leon Giese says they noticed prices for masks and sanitiser in stores had soared and so they decided to step in and assist.Read More
Rowdy Bags turns leather factory into making affordable and cool masks
They repurposed the factory so that they could get everyone back to work, and offer something useful to our customers.Read More
Mungo turns heirloom weaving into making masks and scrubs #CapeTalkShoutOut
Every day CapeTalk and Skynet Worldwide Express will spotlight an SMME doing great work during lockdown.Read More
Skynet has moved over 90,000 essential goods during lockdown #CapeTalkShoutOut
Every day CapeTalk will spotlight an SMME doing great work during lockdown and Skynet has delivered 90,000 essential goods so far.Read More