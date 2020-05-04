There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Shrew Shopping brought to you this week by Ninety One, investing in a world of change.

Refilwe chats to Shrew Shopping owner Matthew Cornish about this local CapeTown based personal shopping business.

We started originally as a personal shopping service, with a difference. Matthew Cornish, Owner - Shrew Shopping

They act as 'go-between' between shoppers and retailers.

During this period of Covid-19 lockdown, Shrew is offering its small fleet of vehicles, which have essential service permits, to help the residents of Cape Town.

You can send food, consumables, and other essentials to friends, family, staff. And we go all over to deliver that - to the Northern and Southern suburbs, City Bowl, Khayelitsha, Capricorn, Langa, Delft, we are going all over the place. Matthew Cornish, Owner - Shrew Shopping

He says people are sending groceries to staff, grannies and grandpas and friends.

People who don't live in Cape Town are getting hold of us to deliver to their family and friends here. The other day we sent a birthday cake to someone's staff member. Matthew Cornish, Owner - Shrew Shopping

If the Shrew Shopper is unsure of an item we will then WhatsApp you a photo to ask if this is the correct stuff you are looking for. So it is very, very personal and very hands-on. Matthew Cornish, Owner - Shrew Shopping

Listen to the interview below: