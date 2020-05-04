Surfers plan beach protest demanding that SA govt lets them back in the ocean
Ocean water sports enthusiasts will on Tuesday morning stage a demonstration at various local beaches from 8am under the campaign #BackInTheWater.
This despite the fact that Cape Town beaches, public parks, and nature reserves remain closed.
"We call on the South African government to see us, hear us and let us back in our ocean", a poster circulating on social media reads.
Some have already criticised the #BackInTheWater demonstration as a display of entitlement.
@jsteenhuisen @Abramjee @ZilleTweets— Lee (@Lee89378761) May 3, 2020
So I wonder how much police brutality will be used here and how many people are going to be arrested? #backinthewater pic.twitter.com/9YYtj9fGVn
Joggers, walkers and cyclists are allowed to leave their homes to exercise under level 4 between 6am and 9am.
Some surfers and beach lovers have argued that they should be allowed to hit the waves too.
Last week, two surfers were arrested and fined R5,000 each for trying to sneak a surf at Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape.
Surfers were also apparently arrested in Kommetjie near Cape Town on Friday.
At the same time, the police have warned people to wear masks and practice social distancing while exercising after worrying pictures of crowds along Sea Point promenade and Blouberg beachfront surfaced last week.
