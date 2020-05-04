Mariner's Wharf owner says he hopes this closure is not for good
Lester Kiewit speaks to Stanley Dorman, the owner of Mariner's Wharf, about the decision to close their doors after decades of operating in Hout Bay due to the crushing impact of the Covid-19 lockdown.
Hopefully, it will not be closed for good. We do intend opening providing there has been a solution to the coronavirus and providing tourism which is one of the mainstays of Hout Bay income, returns to the area.Stanley Dorman, Owner and founder - Mariner's Wharf
It has gone down to absolutely nothing. We don't have a single tourist coming through anymore. It is absolutely isolated. Not just for me but for the rest of the businesses in Hout Bay.Stanley Dorman, Owner and founder - Mariner's Wharf
I very much doubt we ill see much happening in Hout Bay from a tourist point of view until a lot later than the next few months...maybe November, December, and nothing profitable from operations perspective until next year.Stanley Dorman, Owner and founder - Mariner's Wharf
He says he is very concerned for his employees and it is going to be a very tough period.
There really is nothing to look forward to. Many have worked for me for many years. They are the face of Mariner's Wharf and it is very difficult.Stanley Dorman, Owner and founder - Mariner's Wharf
Listen to the interview below:
