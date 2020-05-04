Buy a Dineplan voucher and help this vegan deli and doughnut spot stay afloat
In March, the Grumpy and Runt opened its doors in Dunkley Square in Gardens, Cape Town.
Co-owner Carla Gontier says the deli serves delicious comfort food that just happens to be plant-based. Their speciality doughnuts are a popular favourite.
If you buy a Grumpy and Runt voucher on Dineplan, you'll get savings and specials on your favourite items when the deli reopens. Click here to buy a voucher.
You can also support the deli by ordering groceries for delivery or by ordering takeaways on UberEats.
For veggie boxes and bulk doughnut orders email grumpyandrunt@gmail.com. Check out their Instagram page for more.
We started out as a little plant-based deli in Dunkley Square... We were inspired by the New York-style deli culture.Carla Gontier, Co-owner of Grumpy and Runt Deli
The focus for us is our housemade hand-rolled doughnuts and our sandwiches, subs, and bagels. Everything is plant-based.Carla Gontier, Co-owner of Grumpy and Runt Deli
By supporting our Save Your Faves campaign, you give small businesses a fighting chance, one voucher at a time.
Tune in Monday to Friday at 10:35am as we profile local companies that could use your support.
If you’re a small business owner that wants to join the initiative, sign up here so your loyal customers can find you.
Listen for more on how you can help Grumpy and Runt Deli stay open:
