Buy a Dineplan voucher and help this vegan deli and doughnut spot stay afloat

In March, the Grumpy and Runt opened its doors in Dunkley Square in Gardens, Cape Town.

Co-owner Carla Gontier says the deli serves delicious comfort food that just happens to be plant-based. Their speciality doughnuts are a popular favourite.

If you buy a Grumpy and Runt voucher on Dineplan, you'll get savings and specials on your favourite items when the deli reopens. Click here to buy a voucher.

You can also support the deli by ordering groceries for delivery or by ordering takeaways on UberEats.

For veggie boxes and bulk doughnut orders email grumpyandrunt@gmail.com. Check out their Instagram page for more.

We started out as a little plant-based deli in Dunkley Square... We were inspired by the New York-style deli culture. Carla Gontier, Co-owner of Grumpy and Runt Deli

The focus for us is our housemade hand-rolled doughnuts and our sandwiches, subs, and bagels. Everything is plant-based. Carla Gontier, Co-owner of Grumpy and Runt Deli

