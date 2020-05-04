All emergencies admitted whether they've had Covid-19 test or not - Mediclinic
Allegations have been made that Mediclinic is directing its doctors not to admit patients who do not have proof that they do not have Covid-19.
Dr Donald Gumede, NHCPA national chair, believes the directive to Mediclinic not to admit any patients is unethical.
When you are sick where is the first place you think to go? A hospital. And if hospitals are going to deny treatment because they have certain diseases. That is wrong....what type of medicine are we talking about?Dr Donald Gumede, National chair - NHCPA
Dr Stefan Smuts, Mediclinic Southern Africa chief clinical officer, speaks to Manyathela about the allegations.
Thank you for giving us the opportunity to clarify this misunderstanding.Dr Stefan Smuts, Chief clinical officer - Mediclinic Southern Africa
Can I just be quite clear about it? That was never the instruction to our doctors. There was an erroneous message in one hospital to doctors that was corrected with a subsequent message. And it only relates to elective surgery, elective admissionsDr Stefan Smuts, Chief clinical officer - Mediclinic Southern Africa
This means that if a patient's treatment was delayed for three months nothing serious would happen to the patient.Dr Stefan Smuts, Chief clinical officer - Mediclinic Southern Africa
But we have made it very clear that it remains the doctor's decision as to whether a patient requires admission or not.Dr Stefan Smuts, Chief clinical officer - Mediclinic Southern Africa
Smuts says that any patient, for example, one needing emergency treatment, would be admitted whether they have had a Covid-19 test or not.
They will be managed like any other case, and we have done so for the past five weeks and we will continue to do so.Dr Stefan Smuts, Chief clinical officer - Mediclinic Southern Africa
International research shows that if you have Covid-19 and you are admitted to hospital for an elective procedure, you at a higher risk of getting complications. So it is better for you to wait and this is, therefore, clinical sound advice.Dr Stefan Smuts, Chief clinical officer - Mediclinic Southern Africa
