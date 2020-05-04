Sassa glitch delays grant funds for some beneficiaries and double pays others

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has confirmed that a technical error has affected more than 80% of grant recipients in the Western Cape.

Approximately 435,000 clients in the province have received duplicate payments due to the system error, the social grants agency says.

These clients will receive duplicate payments unless the banks are able to reverse the transactions before the money is withdrawn, explains Sassa spokesperson Shivani Wahab.

Wahab says Sassa has asked the South African Reserve Bank to alert all banks of these duplicate payments.

In a statement, Sassa says it will try to recover funds from those clients where payment reversals are not possible.

At the same time, beneficiaries who have withdrawn the extra payment will not be paid in June 2020.

We would like to advise clients to leave the additional amount in their account. If clients have already withdrawn this amount, they would not receive a social grant payment for June 2020. Shivani Wahab, Senior Spokesperson - Sassa

Those clients who have not yet been paid will receive their money by Tuesday afternoon, Wahab explains.

We are appealing to clients to please allow us time to rectify the situation. Funds will be available in the accounts by tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon. Shivani Wahab, Senior Spokesperson - Sassa

We've had a challenge with our payment files at Sassa and we've had a scenario where certain clients have been double paid their social grant amounts today. Shivani Wahab, Senior Spokesperson - Sassa

Monday and Tuesday have been set aside to pay out social grants for older persons and people with disabilities in a bid to avoid overcrowding.

All other social grants will be available on Wednesday.

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: