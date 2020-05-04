Charly’s Bakery sets up crowdfunding campaign with sweet rewards for all donors
The iconic bakery in Zonnebloem has fallen on hard times and faces the threat of permanent closure amid the extended lockdown.
Charly’s Bakery was founded by Jacqui Beiss and her late-husband Charly and is now run by Beiss and her three daughters.
The family-run business needs help raising R750,000 to keep their doors open and its 25 staff members employed.
Approximately R155,000 has been raised so far (as of Monday, 4 May).
The crowdfunding project on Jumpstarter gives donors an incentive or reward for the money they donate.
These rewards include:
- a high-tea experience at Charly's or high-tea in a box
- cupcake decorating parties and kits for home
- virtual teaching sessions
- an internship with renowned cake decorator Frances
- vouchers
- gifts to send to loved ones
- themed caps, aprons and T-shirts
- sponsor a cake to the charity of your choice
We created a rewards-based crowdfunding campaign which is really exciting because the rewards we've created are rewards that people have been begging us for for years.Jacqui Beiss, Founder - Charly's Bakery
We have all sorts of exciting options, you can pledge from R25 up to the sky is the limit.Jacqui Beiss, Founder - Charly's Bakery
You have to keep the circle of giving open so that you can keep receiving.Jacqui Beiss, Founder - Charly's Bakery
People can bless us and a charity at the same time, which is very special.Jacqui Beiss, Founder - Charly's Bakery
Click here to make a donation and help keep Charly's Bakery alive.
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
