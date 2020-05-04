ABSA PMI at weakest since 2009, and the worst is yet to come
According to the latest Absa purchasing managers index (PMI,) the economy is reeling and may continue to do so for a very long time.
The Money Show interviews Miyelani Maluleke, Economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.
Immediate or long-term recovery: The question now is how quickly are we going to see a recovery in manufacturing activity now that the lockdown restrictions are being eased.Miyelani Maluleke,. Economist - Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
I would caution that the underlying activity may not necessary scale linear to what the lockdown restrictions allow.Miyelani Maluleke,. Economist - Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
Because even before the Covid-19 shock there were a lot of manufacturing firms in SA under pressure. I suspect that some capacity may not come back. The sad fact is supply chains both domestic and global - may also not normalise very quickly... I'm concerned here that the challenges may still be quite large..... even with the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions.Miyelani Maluleke, Economist - Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
Listen to the sound clip below.
This article first appeared on 702 : ABSA PMI at weakest since 2009, and the worst is yet to come
