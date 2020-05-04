There's no compelling reason why people can't buy alcohol, says policy expert

Martinic says there are other more effective ways for the government to fight against the spread of Covid-19.

She says that the prohibition of alcohol only drives demand for illicit alcohol, which can increase health risks, specifically methanol poisoning.

Martinic argues that counterfeit alcohol products often contain hazardous substances.

She believes that there is no harm in drinking from home if the alcohol is bought from regulated outlets.

One of the main reasons behind the ban was the social distancing... in restaurants, bars and taverns. Marjana Martinic, International expert on alcohol policy

There's really no compelling reason why people should not be able to purchase well-regulated, high-quality alcohol from bottle stores and other retail outlets, and enjoy drinking at home. Marjana Martinic, International expert on alcohol policy

It's important not to overplay the impact of at-home alcohol consumption. Marjana Martinic, International expert on alcohol policy

