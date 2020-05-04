There's no compelling reason why people can't buy alcohol, says policy expert
Martinic says there are other more effective ways for the government to fight against the spread of Covid-19.
She says that the prohibition of alcohol only drives demand for illicit alcohol, which can increase health risks, specifically methanol poisoning.
RELATED: Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
Martinic argues that counterfeit alcohol products often contain hazardous substances.
RELATED: SA govt may 'run into choppy waters' defending cigarette ban and curfew in court
She believes that there is no harm in drinking from home if the alcohol is bought from regulated outlets.
One of the main reasons behind the ban was the social distancing... in restaurants, bars and taverns.Marjana Martinic, International expert on alcohol policy
There's really no compelling reason why people should not be able to purchase well-regulated, high-quality alcohol from bottle stores and other retail outlets, and enjoy drinking at home.Marjana Martinic, International expert on alcohol policy
It's important not to overplay the impact of at-home alcohol consumption.Marjana Martinic, International expert on alcohol policy
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
South Africa's Covid-19 epidemic is almost only getting started - NICD expert
Vaccine and immunology expert Dr Melinda Suchard says the number of Covid-19 infections in the country is only going to get higher.Read More
Charly’s Bakery sets up crowdfunding campaign with sweet rewards for all donors
By donating towards the crowdfunding project, you qualify for a range of unique rewards and vouchers created by Charly’s Bakery.Read More
Labour Dept calls on unions to report companies flouting Covid-19 measures
With many workers returning to work under level 4, the Labour Department has asked unions to help keep a lookout for non-compliance.Read More
Coaching expert shares tips on how to master the art of the virtual meeting
Clinical psychologist and coach Lauren Davis says it's crucial to be more considered and intentional about virtual meetings during this time.Read More
All emergencies admitted whether they've had Covid-19 test or not - Mediclinic
An erroneous message in one hospital to doctors was corrected explains Mediclinic SA chief clinical officer Dr Stefan Smuts.Read More
Mariner's Wharf owner says he hopes this closure is not for good
The restaurant closed its doors after decades of operating in Hout Bay due to impact of the Covid-19 lockdown, at least for now.Read More
Surfers plan beach protest demanding that SA govt lets them back in the ocean
Surfers and sea lovers have planned a peaceful protest urging the government to be allowed to return to the ocean under level 4.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says there is no basis to the allegations against Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.Read More
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats
A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party.Read More