Cooked food and e-commerce: The Minister of Trade and Industry is under fire for his decisions during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Banning cooked food and banning e-commerce because he believes it would be “unfair competition”.

Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel is under fire for his lockdown regulations, seen by many in the industry as irrational.

​ ​Busisiwe Mavuso, Chief Operations Officer - Business Leadership South Africa, lists her concerns.

We are really going to have to caution government that they are paying lip service to balancing the health crisis and the economic crisis. We've already seen an economic crisis before the pandemic so the pandemic just made a bad situation worse. We need to err on the side of caution and move forward on the basis of the worst case scenario that is projected. We cannot dismiss economic modelling.

​Busisiwe Mavuso, Chief Operations Officer - Business Leadership South Africa

It is unprecedented. It is unchartered territory. We need to take the worst case scenario into account.

​Busisiwe Mavuso, Chief Operations Officer - Business Leadership South Africa

I think we are forgetting a tiny detail that while we were going through the crisis we've also been dealt the double whammy of being relegated to junk status - precisely the reason why we should be on high alert in this country. What are we doing to ensure that we are softening the blow to the economy? If we are not careful South Africa is going to sit with a collapsed economy.

​Busisiwe Mavuso, Chief Operations Officer - Business Leadership South Africa
This article first appeared on 702 : Minister Patel 'trivialises business sector's crisis'


rmb-vimeo-screengrabjpg

Infrastructure spending a ‘must do’ for South Africa and urgent

4 May 2020 7:11 PM

South Africa must urgently start mobilising the Infrastructure Fund.

Read More arrow_forward

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

ABSA PMI at weakest since 2009, and the worst is yet to come

4 May 2020 6:36 PM

A huge collapse in the PMI. Is the worst yet to come?

Read More arrow_forward

absa

Africa’s fragile economies are bracing for a long Covid-19 induced recession

4 May 2020 4:18 PM

The inevitable economic crisis will expose the extreme vulnerabilities of sub-Saharan Africa to deal with unexpected shocks, says Ridle Markus, SSA Macroeconomist at the Absa Group.

Read More arrow_forward

office-desk-work-space-workplace-employee-Covid-19-safety-disinfectant-123rf

Labour Dept calls on unions to report companies flouting Covid-19 measures

4 May 2020 2:29 PM

With many workers returning to work under level 4, the Labour Department has asked unions to help keep a lookout for non-compliance.

Read More arrow_forward

mariners-wharf-facebook-account-1jpg

Mariner's Wharf owner says he hopes this closure is not for good

4 May 2020 12:25 PM

The restaurant closed its doors after decades of operating in Hout Bay due to impact of the Covid-19 lockdown, at least for now.

Read More arrow_forward

shrew-shopping-croppng

'The other day we sent a birthday cake to someone's staff member'

4 May 2020 10:50 AM

Online shopping and delivery service Shrew Shopping offers personal service to clients throughout the broader Cape Town area.

Read More arrow_forward

newspapers-pngpng

Covid-19 economic impact a heavy blow to SA media houses

4 May 2020 7:57 AM

Many of these publications have been under financial pressure for many years, and now revenue reduction could be the final straw.

Read More arrow_forward

thulas-nxesipng

Employers must grant paid sick leave to employees with Covid-19 symptoms

3 May 2020 4:23 PM

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has outlined the measures employers must take when their businesses re-open.

Read More arrow_forward

190710-thulas-nxesi-edjpg

[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4

3 May 2020 2:22 PM

Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place.

Read More arrow_forward

190408-alex-protestersjpg

Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society'

3 May 2020 12:02 PM

Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth.

Read More arrow_forward

