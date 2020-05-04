James Formby, the chief executive of RMB, has urged that South Africa urgently start mobilising the Infrastructure Fund to boost the South African economy, which is in crisis.

"We cannot afford to wait", he says.

Quite clearly we are facing a very icy economic winter. That needs clear and bold thinking - and we need to do stuff that is different. One of the key mechanisms is to invest in infrastructure. James Formby, chief executive - RMB

In addition, you get long-term infrastructure that the economy can use and benefit from. The fund was announced in 2018, a head has been appointed... but now is the time to up the ante quite dramatically and involve the banking sector and the formalised savings sector and say - how can we get this moving at a much faster rate. James Formby, chief executive - RMB

Listen to the sound clip below

This article first appeared on 702 : Infrastructure spending a ‘must do’ for South Africa and urgent