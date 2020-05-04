South Africa's Covid-19 epidemic is almost only getting started - NICD expert
Dr Suchard is the head of the Centre for Vaccines and Immunology at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
She says the Covid-19 numbers will rise as the country gradually eases the lockdown, with new transmission patterns expected to emerge.
Dr Suchard says the health system is still managing with sufficient bed capacity for infected patients so far.
The contact patterns are increasing.Melinda Suchard, Head of the Centre for Vaccines and Immunology - NICD
We have to anticipate and expect higher numbers.Melinda Suchard, Head of the Centre for Vaccines and Immunology - NICD
The numbers will go higher. We know that our epidemic is almost only getting started... The early lockdown prevented the numbers from taking off.Melinda Suchard, Head of the Centre for Vaccines and Immunology - NICD
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
