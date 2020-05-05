Sassa explains 'glitch' that caused double payments or none at all

Monday saw the start of the payouts of monthly social grant benefits staggered due to Covid-19 safety measures.

Thousands of grant beneficiaries were left stunned yesterday either received double monthly payouts, or they got nothing at all.

Sassa apologised and attributed the massive error to a glitch.

Henry De Grass, Sassa grants administration general manager talks to Refilwe Moloto about the 'glitch' that saw some recipients paid twice while others in dire need received nothing.

Allow me to apologise for what happened yesterday to the beneficiaries and to the families. Henry de Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration - Sassa

The Western Cape had 520,000 beneficiaries consisting of older persons and those with disabilities.

Approximately 435,000 were affected by this double payment. 85,000 did get the correct payment. But it is with the 435,000 that the chaos existed. Henry de Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration - Sassa

Through the intervention of the Reserve Bank, a number of banks were able to recall the double payment he explains.

That recall resulted in some of the beneficiaries not getting the payment. Henry de Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration - Sassa

It was this reversal of those who received a double payment that then caused many others to receive no payment at all.

We have been assured that the money will be in those accounts as of this morning. Henry de Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration - Sassa

Our main concern is for those beneficiaries who received the double payment of R4,220 and they had the money already with them. We are appealing to them to ask them to use the one half and to leave the other half for next month because there will not be another payment next month. Henry de Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration - Sassa

Those who have already withdrawn the double amount will not be paid again next month.

Listen to the interview below: