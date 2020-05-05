Sassa explains 'glitch' that caused double payments or none at all
Monday saw the start of the payouts of monthly social grant benefits staggered due to Covid-19 safety measures.
Thousands of grant beneficiaries were left stunned yesterday either received double monthly payouts, or they got nothing at all.
Sassa apologised and attributed the massive error to a glitch.
Henry De Grass, Sassa grants administration general manager talks to Refilwe Moloto about the 'glitch' that saw some recipients paid twice while others in dire need received nothing.
Allow me to apologise for what happened yesterday to the beneficiaries and to the families.Henry de Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration - Sassa
The Western Cape had 520,000 beneficiaries consisting of older persons and those with disabilities.
Approximately 435,000 were affected by this double payment. 85,000 did get the correct payment. But it is with the 435,000 that the chaos existed.Henry de Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration - Sassa
Through the intervention of the Reserve Bank, a number of banks were able to recall the double payment he explains.
That recall resulted in some of the beneficiaries not getting the payment.Henry de Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration - Sassa
It was this reversal of those who received a double payment that then caused many others to receive no payment at all.
We have been assured that the money will be in those accounts as of this morning.Henry de Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration - Sassa
Our main concern is for those beneficiaries who received the double payment of R4,220 and they had the money already with them. We are appealing to them to ask them to use the one half and to leave the other half for next month because there will not be another payment next month.Henry de Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration - Sassa
Those who have already withdrawn the double amount will not be paid again next month.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
South Africa's Covid-19 epidemic is almost only getting started - NICD expert
Vaccine and immunology expert Dr Melinda Suchard says the number of Covid-19 infections in the country is only going to get higher.Read More
There's no compelling reason why people can't buy alcohol, says policy expert
Marjana Martinic, an international expert on alcohol policy, says South Africans should be allowed to buy booze and drink it at home.Read More
Charly’s Bakery sets up crowdfunding campaign with sweet rewards for all donors
By donating towards the crowdfunding project, you qualify for a range of unique rewards and vouchers created by Charly’s Bakery.Read More
Labour Dept calls on unions to report companies flouting Covid-19 measures
With many workers returning to work under level 4, the Labour Department has asked unions to help keep a lookout for non-compliance.Read More
Coaching expert shares tips on how to master the art of the virtual meeting
Clinical psychologist and coach Lauren Davis says it's crucial to be more considered and intentional about virtual meetings during this time.Read More
All emergencies admitted whether they've had Covid-19 test or not - Mediclinic
An erroneous message in one hospital to doctors was corrected explains Mediclinic SA chief clinical officer Dr Stefan Smuts.Read More
Mariner's Wharf owner says he hopes this closure is not for good
The restaurant closed its doors after decades of operating in Hout Bay due to impact of the Covid-19 lockdown, at least for now.Read More
Surfers plan beach protest demanding that SA govt lets them back in the ocean
Surfers and sea lovers have planned a peaceful protest urging the government to be allowed to return to the ocean under level 4.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says there is no basis to the allegations against Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.Read More