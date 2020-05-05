Muizenberg family arrested after toddler ran off the boardwalk onto the beach
With the disaster act regulations during the Covid-19 lockdown in place, Muizenberg resident Liam Bulgen describes how he and his family were arrested after his toddler ran onto the beach while they were walking on the promenade.
I woke up today and thought was that a bad dream?Liam Bulgen, Resident - Muizenberg
We left home quite late yesterday, at about 8.20 am, because we had been busy cooking food for the Vrygrond Feeding Scheme.Liam Bulgen, Resident - Muizenberg
We live quite close to the beach and arrived at about 8.30 and we were walking along the Muizenberg boardwalk in the middle of the promenade. My fiance wanted some space so I thought I would just stop with my child who is 21-months-old and take her out of the carrier.Liam Bulgen, Resident - Muizenberg
As I put her down out of the carrier she literally just hopped over onto the beach and she managed to get about 1.5 metres onto the sand. I ran after her and grabbed her. She made a scene. My partner came back because she heard her crying.Liam Bulgen, Resident - Muizenberg
We were literally in the process of dragging my child off the sand when we got arrested.Liam Bulgen, Resident - Muizenberg
He says there is still some confusion about what they were arrested for. He says the police captain said the charge was for being on the beach which breaks the disaster regulations.
Even though we explained to him that we were just trying to pick up our child who was having a tantrum.Liam Bulgen, Resident - Muizenberg
He says it all took only a few minutes.
While we were walking to the police vehicle, one officer, told me I am stupid for having my child out in public because she could die.Liam Bulgen, Resident - Muizenberg
The senior police officer who was not wearing a mask told us we were in very, very big trouble..Liam Bulgen, Resident - Muizenberg
At that stage, Liam's partner Tereza was breastfeeding their daughter to try and calm her down.
They forcefully insisted she gets into the other police vehicle while she was breastfeeding, no safety belt on, and the police officer driving the vehicle was not wearing a mask.Liam Bulgen, Resident - Muizenberg
Listen to Liam's account of what happened below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed'
"The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council.Read More
Covid-19: WC traces over 60 transmission 'clusters' at various places of work
Western Cape Health authorities have identified a number of coronavirus clusters where community transmission has rapidly spread.Read More
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China'
Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher.Read More
Are you brave enough to take it all off in support of frontline workers?
Planning on joining the lockdown trend of shaving your hair off? Why not do it for a good cause? Kieno Kammies finds out more...Read More
Huge spike in sales of non-alcoholic 'booze' during lockdown
The alcohol ban is doing wonders for the local craft sector which has seen increased demand for non-alcoholic drinks.Read More
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options...
"The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson.Read More
Sea Point singer waiting on verdict after balcony concerts halted
Over 7,500 people living around the Atlantic Seaboard have signed the petition for Danielle Bitton to keep spreading joy with her singing.Read More
Moving house and evictions not yet allowed. Hints that Level-3 may allow both
Michelle Dickens (Tenant Profile Network) explains definitively what’s allowed, and when we can expect to start moving again.Read More
Sassa explains 'glitch' that caused double payments or none at all
Sassa grants administration general manager says those that received no payment should have the money in accounts on Tuesday.Read More
South Africa's Covid-19 epidemic is almost only getting started - NICD expert
Vaccine and immunology expert Dr Melinda Suchard says the number of Covid-19 infections in the country is only going to get higher.Read More