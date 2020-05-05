Moving house and evictions not yet allowed. Hints that Level-3 may allow both

We are still not allowed to move now that we’re on Level Four of the national lockdown.

No mechanism exists for the issue of permits to authorize a move and no evictions are allowed (although eviction notices may be issued).

In other words, any “permit” seemingly authorising a move is invalid and using such a document could lead to arrest.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Michelle Dickens, Managing Director at Tenant Profile Network, a credit bureau that evaluates tenants on behalf of landlords.

The deeds office under Level 4 is allowed to open, but as it turns out they haven’t all opened up yet… Cape Town [deeds office] is one of those [still preparing to open] … There’s no indication at the moment [of when it will open]. Michelle Dickens, Managing Director - Tenant Profile Network

There’s still a restriction on movement. One could imagine facing a scenario where the property has been transferred but the seller is not able to move out and the buyer is not able to take occupation. The buyer could then collect occupational rent from the seller. They would have to pay a bond and a rental… Michelle Dickens, Managing Director - Tenant Profile Network

There’s an absolute restriction of movement for both tenants, buyers and sellers… Michelle Dickens, Managing Director - Tenant Profile Network

Evictions are allowed but the enforcement thereof not… You would still have to wait for the end of lockdown level four before the sheriff can execute on that… the first indication given on when a tenant would be able to move out, at the end of lockdown level four… Michelle Dickens, Managing Director - Tenant Profile Network

