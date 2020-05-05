Sea Point singer waiting on verdict after balcony concerts halted

Bitton is a South African performer who has been using her vocal talent to lift her neighbours' spirits during the lockdown.

Over the last few weeks, she has had a few 30-minute performances from her balcony in the evenings, bringing cheer to Sea Point residents and paying tribute to essential workers.

Her balcony performances have also been streamed online, with much of the proceeds going to breast cancer support group Reach4Recovery.

But local authorities recently put a stop to her entertaining balcony concerts due to laws around amplified sound.

Danielle Bitton performs 'Let It Be' by The Beatles on her balcony in Sea Point. Image: Instagram

Bitton is now waiting on feedback from Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell after submitting the signatures of her petition.

As of Tuesday morning, a total of 7,548 have signed the petition wanting Bitton to get behind the mic again.

If she is granted permission to perform again, her next concert will take place on Saturday 9 May around sunset.

We're just waiting on the ward councillor and the ratepayers association to sign off and allow us to do it and allow me to sing. Danielle Bitton, performer

I started a petition to try and get as many people on board as possible in the Sea Point community. Danielle Bitton, performer

Bitton was touring the world last year as a cast member of the hit musical production Evita.

She returned to South Africa in December 2019 after she was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer.

Even while undergoing chemotherapy during the lockdown, she still maintains a positive spirit.

I just want to bring some joy to my neighbours; they've loved it so much. They've written to me and told me I am lifting their spirits. Danielle Bitton, performer

Check out her Instagram page for some of her performances.

