'There's zero travelling except virtually and in our dreams'

5 May 2020 11:21 AM
by
Owner of Peku Peku travel agency Semwano Chonya has helped clients with refunds after travel bans were implemented.

There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Peku Peku brought to you this week by Ninety One, investing in a world of change.

Peku Peku is a travel agency that offers personalised travel packages to suit client's individualised aspirations.

Refilwe chats to Peku Peku owner Semwano Chonya about how their travel company is dealing with the ban on travel under Covid-19 lockdown.

There is zero travelling except virtually and in our dreams.

Semwano Chonya, Owner - Peku Peku

She says travel is within everyone's means and she set up the company to demystify travel and to help people navigate what they may perceive to be difficult aspects of travel.

I believe this continent has so much to offer but people don't want to explore it because of whatever blockers they have put in place.

Semwano Chonya, Owner - Peku Peku

She and her five staff members have been working on making sure clients were refunded for all the cancellations that have happened.

Everyone in the supply chain was impacted.

Everybody has to take a hit. And at the moment we are using up some of our reserves to survive and have applied to UIF.

Semwano Chonya, Owner - Peku Peku

We are tiny and we are a family. Any money is for the staff to survive.

Semwano Chonya, Owner - Peku Peku

Listen to the interview below:

5 May 2020 11:21 AM
by
