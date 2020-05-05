'There's zero travelling except virtually and in our dreams'
There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.
What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?
Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Peku Peku brought to you this week by Ninety One, investing in a world of change.
Peku Peku is a travel agency that offers personalised travel packages to suit client's individualised aspirations.
Refilwe chats to Peku Peku owner Semwano Chonya about how their travel company is dealing with the ban on travel under Covid-19 lockdown.
There is zero travelling except virtually and in our dreams.Semwano Chonya, Owner - Peku Peku
She says travel is within everyone's means and she set up the company to demystify travel and to help people navigate what they may perceive to be difficult aspects of travel.
I believe this continent has so much to offer but people don't want to explore it because of whatever blockers they have put in place.Semwano Chonya, Owner - Peku Peku
She and her five staff members have been working on making sure clients were refunded for all the cancellations that have happened.
Everyone in the supply chain was impacted.
Everybody has to take a hit. And at the moment we are using up some of our reserves to survive and have applied to UIF.Semwano Chonya, Owner - Peku Peku
We are tiny and we are a family. Any money is for the staff to survive.Semwano Chonya, Owner - Peku Peku
Listen to the interview below:
More from The Small Business Shout-Out on CapeTalk
'The other day we sent a birthday cake to someone's staff member'
Online shopping and delivery service Shrew Shopping offers personal service to clients throughout the broader Cape Town area.Read More
Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond
Get Stuff Done can help companies with UIF applications and anything else that you might need to get done.Read More
Nutraceutical company BioDelta turns to affordable mask and sanitiser production
CEO Leon Giese says they noticed prices for masks and sanitiser in stores had soared and so they decided to step in and assist.Read More
Rowdy Bags turns leather factory into making affordable and cool masks
They repurposed the factory so that they could get everyone back to work, and offer something useful to our customers.Read More
Mungo turns heirloom weaving into making masks and scrubs #CapeTalkShoutOut
Every day CapeTalk and Skynet Worldwide Express will spotlight an SMME doing great work during lockdown.Read More
Skynet has moved over 90,000 essential goods during lockdown #CapeTalkShoutOut
Every day CapeTalk will spotlight an SMME doing great work during lockdown and Skynet has delivered 90,000 essential goods so far.Read More