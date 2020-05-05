[VIDEOS] Surfers arrested at Muizenberg beach for #BackInTheWater protest

Surfers and sea lovers gathered at the sandy walkway at Surfer's Corner, demanding that the government lets them back in the water.

This is one of the local beaches where protesters planned to stage the nationwide #BackInTheWater protest.

Several protesters were arrested after police warned that they had to keep moving during the exercise period.

Those who did not move were arrested, reports News24 journalist Murray Williams, who was on the scene.

They were arrested for standing still. Murray Williams, journalist at News24

Initially, the police seemed to be okay with the protest, but then things changed. Murray Williams, journalist at News24

According to Williams, one protester fled the scene on his bicycle and a police chase ensued. "He decided to cycle off despite the police insisting that he was under arrest", he told CapeTalk.

Live from Surfer's Corner:



Another man arrested - this time for "protesting". He was holding a small placard.



WATCH:@NewWaveFilms @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/Nlv7PVA6KR — MURRAY WILLIAMS (@NoSurrenderRSA) May 5, 2020

Peaceful paddler arrested in Muizenberg for "not moving" - which would count as "exercising".



He was standing still, so now arrested.



WATCH:@News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/bPLAz9PfWS — MURRAY WILLIAMS (@NoSurrenderRSA) May 5, 2020

Live update from Surfer's Corner:



Peaceful protesters standing alongside the beach - #BackInTheWater



Now told by police to "keep moving" - otherwise their presence will not be classified as "exercise".



WATCH:@News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/i5fVAEKQeo — MURRAY WILLIAMS (@NoSurrenderRSA) May 5, 2020

A number of protesters also staged a demonstration at Blouberg Beach in Table View this morning.

Surfers protesting on Blouberg Beach, CapeTown over not being allowed to surf under current lockdown level 4, police on the scene but all peaceful #Lockdownlevel4 #CapeTown #TheWC pic.twitter.com/kyu6Jvd7BR — Mani (@opensaysmani) May 5, 2020

More pics from the surfers protest at blouberg beach this morning. pic.twitter.com/G6w6IJYsmD — Rob Matthews (@RobMat11) May 5, 2020

Surfer Andrew Ma says the government has not given any compelling reason why ocean sports cannot resume under level 4.

What would the reason be? What's wrong with walking on the beach? What is the government's reason? That's what people are trying to highlight. Andrew Ma, surfer

Surfer Alan van Gysen says gathering in one place to stage the protest was not the most sensible idea, although he supports the movement.

