[VIDEOS] Surfers arrested at Muizenberg beach for #BackInTheWater protest

Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Meizana
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Wood
Today at 15:20
National surfer's protest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steve Pike
Today at 15:40
Covid-19 and the use of tracing mobile applications
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bryan Turner - Tech writer for GadgetZA. Data analyst at @WorldWideWorx
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Government's control over food parcel distribution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 16:20
Addressing e-learning inequalities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mmaki Jantjies
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH COLIN CULLIS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
COVID-19 and innovation: Wolfgat restaurant create an interactive hamper for two
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kobus van der Merwe
Today at 17:20
Jacob Zuma's corruption trial postponed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:46
J'Something, Msaki & K.O collaborate on new song of hope for SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ntokozo Mdluli (stage name K.O) - South African hip hop artist, rapper, songwriter
Today at 21:15
Locked down extended Ismail Lagerdien
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Ismael Lagardien
Today at 21:31
The print media might not survive Covid-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Herman Wasserman - Professor at the Centre for Film and Media Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Why we need paintbrushes and pastries now more than ever
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Latest Local
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed' "The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council. 5 May 2020 2:17 PM
Publisher Caxton announces it's bowing out of magazine production The Covid-19 pandemic has taken another casualty from the magazine industry. 5 May 2020 1:28 PM
Woolies in Gardens Centre closed after employee tests positive for Covid-19 The Gardens Shopping Centre has confirmed that its Woolworths store has been temporarily closed after a staff member contracted th... 5 May 2020 1:25 PM
View all Local
Sassa explains 'glitch' that caused double payments or none at all Sassa grants administration general manager says those that received no payment should have the money in accounts on Tuesday. 5 May 2020 8:39 AM
Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says there is no basis to the allegations against Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana D... 4 May 2020 11:11 AM
Mayor Plato: Strandfontein homeless camp final closing date is 20 May The controversial camp for the homeless is being scaled down and phased-out as was the plan, says Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato. 4 May 2020 8:58 AM
View all Politics
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed' "The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council. 5 May 2020 2:17 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
'There's zero travelling except virtually and in our dreams' Owner of Peku Peku travel agency Semwano Chonya has helped clients with refunds after travel bans were implemented. 5 May 2020 11:21 AM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
View all Africa
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed' "The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council. 5 May 2020 2:17 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
View all Opinion

[VIDEOS] Surfers arrested at Muizenberg beach for #BackInTheWater protest

5 May 2020 11:41 AM
by
Tags:
Protest
Surfers
Muizenberg beach
#BackInTheWater
ocean sports
Surfer's Corner
A handful of protesters were arrested at Surfer's Corner in Muizenberg, after staging a peaceful demonstration about their right to ocean sports.

Surfers and sea lovers gathered at the sandy walkway at Surfer's Corner, demanding that the government lets them back in the water.

This is one of the local beaches where protesters planned to stage the nationwide #BackInTheWater protest.

RELATED: Surfers plan beach protest demanding that SA govt lets them back in the ocean

Several protesters were arrested after police warned that they had to keep moving during the exercise period.

Those who did not move were arrested, reports News24 journalist Murray Williams, who was on the scene.

They were arrested for standing still.

Murray Williams, journalist at News24

Initially, the police seemed to be okay with the protest, but then things changed.

Murray Williams, journalist at News24

According to Williams, one protester fled the scene on his bicycle and a police chase ensued. "He decided to cycle off despite the police insisting that he was under arrest", he told CapeTalk.

A number of protesters also staged a demonstration at Blouberg Beach in Table View this morning.

Surfer Andrew Ma says the government has not given any compelling reason why ocean sports cannot resume under level 4.

What would the reason be? What's wrong with walking on the beach? What is the government's reason? That's what people are trying to highlight.

Andrew Ma, surfer

Surfer Alan van Gysen says gathering in one place to stage the protest was not the most sensible idea, although he supports the movement.

Listen to Murray Williams on The Midday Report:

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


Recommended

More from Local

Cigarettes 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed'

5 May 2020 2:17 PM

"The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

caxtonjpg

Publisher Caxton announces it's bowing out of magazine production

5 May 2020 1:28 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken another casualty from the magazine industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

131022wolworths1 .jpg

Woolies in Gardens Centre closed after employee tests positive for Covid-19

5 May 2020 1:25 PM

The Gardens Shopping Centre has confirmed that its Woolworths store has been temporarily closed after a staff member contracted the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-hand-sanitiser-face-mask-hygiene-sanitation-coronavirus-123rf 123rf

Covid-19: WC traces over 60 transmission 'clusters' at various places of work

5 May 2020 12:49 PM

Western Cape Health authorities have identified a number of coronavirus clusters where community transmission has rapidly spread.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cobusjpg

Are you brave enough to take it all off in support of frontline workers?

5 May 2020 12:35 PM

Planning on joining the lockdown trend of shaving your hair off? Why not do it for a good cause? Kieno Kammies finds out more...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130429beer2.jpg

Huge spike in sales of non-alcoholic 'booze' during lockdown

5 May 2020 11:22 AM

The alcohol ban is doing wonders for the local craft sector which has seen increased demand for non-alcoholic drinks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lion-1jpg

'There's zero travelling except virtually and in our dreams'

5 May 2020 11:21 AM

Owner of Peku Peku travel agency Semwano Chonya has helped clients with refunds after travel bans were implemented.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

danielle-bitton-balcony-view-sunset-singer-instagram-screenshotpng

Sea Point singer waiting on verdict after balcony concerts halted

5 May 2020 10:45 AM

Over 7,500 people living around the Atlantic Seaboard have signed the petition for Danielle Bitton to keep spreading joy with her singing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liam-bulgen-partner-in-police-station-1jpg

Muizenberg family arrested after toddler ran off the boardwalk onto the beach

5 May 2020 9:12 AM

Liam Bulgen and his partner Tereza were put into a police van while she was breastfeeding their 21-month-old toddler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

Moving house and evictions not yet allowed. Hints that Level-3 may allow both

5 May 2020 9:04 AM

Michelle Dickens (Tenant Profile Network) explains definitively what’s allowed, and when we can expect to start moving again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Sars briefs media on impact of COVID-19 on tax collection

5 May 2020 2:44 PM

'The queue is moving fast': Pimville pensioners praise govt's grant system

5 May 2020 2:32 PM

Sars revises expected revenue loss due to illicit lockdown trade to R1.7bn

5 May 2020 1:52 PM

