Are you brave enough to take it all off in support of frontline workers?
If you've spent any time perusing social media over the last 6 or 7 weeks you may have noticed a rather bold (or should that be bald) trend taking place on your timeline.
Unable to access professional hairstylists and barbers due to lockdown, tens of thousands of people across the world have been taking matters (and razors) into their own hands by shaving their heads.
And now Cape Town-based Evergreen Lifestyle Villages is encouraging you to follow suit...for a good cause.
Its #shaveforthebrave and #hairforcare campaign is in full swing as Kieno Kammies found out from MD Cobus Bedeker.
The whole team here at Evergreen has shaved or coloured their hair in support of the Shave for the Brave campaign?Cobus Bedeker, Managing director - Evergreen Lifestyle Villages
Sometimes the biggest act of courage is a small one...— Evergreen Lifestyle Villages (@Evergreen_LV) April 28, 2020
Cobus Bedeker challenges you to show you care by shaving your hair. #Shaveforthebrave pic.twitter.com/APnMqAzWGZ
I was sitting at home with my family...it dawned on me the massive sacrifices made by our staff, leaving the safety and security of their own homes.Cobus Bedeker, Managing director - Evergreen Lifestyle Villages
We wanted, as a business to send a message of gratitude and solidarity.Cobus Bedeker, Managing director - Evergreen Lifestyle Villages
Everybody wants to send a message to their heroes to say thank you very much.Cobus Bedeker, Managing director - Evergreen Lifestyle Villages
And if you're not quite brave enough to shave, there's always the option of dying your hair instead.
Find out how you can support the #ShavefortheBrave campaign by clicking below:
