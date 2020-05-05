Huge spike in sales of non-alcoholic 'booze' during lockdown

It's been one of the more unpopular of President Cyril Ramaphosa's rules under lockdown.

The ban on the sale of alcohol.

South Africans are, after all, some of the heaviest drinkers in the world.

But not to be deterred it seems we're reaching out for the next best thing.

According to local manufacturers, the sale of non-alcoholic 'booze' has skyrocketed during lockdown.

Writer Andrew Thompson has been speaking to local producers about recent trends.

The two that are flying off shelves are non-alcoholic gins and non-alcoholic beers. Andrew Thompson, Freelance writer - Business Insider

I spoke to two companies who produced those products and they said they've never seen the products sell as quickly as this. Andrew Thompson, Freelance writer - Business Insider

So what's driving the sudden spike? Is it curiosity to try something new or desperation to taste something familiar?

My sense is that people are buying them because they've run out of their stocks and it's as close to the real thing as they can get at the moment. Andrew Thompson, Freelance writer - Business Insider

So how do these non-alcoholic products stack up against their ethanol-infused counterparts?

To be honest, if I drank them side-by-side, I'd know the difference instantly. Some I would classify more as beer flavoured water. Andrew Thompson, Freelance writer - Business Insider

Click below for the full interview: