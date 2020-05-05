Covid-19: WC traces over 60 transmission 'clusters' at various places of work

Dr Keith Cloete, head of the Western Cape Health Department, says the province has picked up clusters of high transmission in workplaces.

Dr Cloete says over 60 of these clusters have been identified so far, accounting for almost 500 infections in the province.

The Western Cape has recorded a total of 3,451 Covid-19 infections, with 894 recoveries and 64 deaths, as of Monday 4 May.

Dr Cloete has warned Cape residents not to become complacent under level 4 lockdown restrictions.

He urges residents to stay at home where possible and to follow strict social distancing measures when leaving the house.

Dr Cloete says the provincial health department has issued safety guidelines and protocols for supermarkets and other places of work to follow as economic activity gradually resumes.

We no have what we call established community transmission. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

We are specifically picking up clusters of high transmission in workplaces. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

We have recorded a higher community transmission than anywhere else in the country. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

We must be even more vigilant now than we were four weeks ago, because we have higher transmission. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Dr Cloete answered a range of questions during a question and answer session on CapeTalk.

Listen to the update on Today with Kieno Kammies: