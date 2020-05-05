'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China'

China is Africa’s largest trading partner.

President Cyril Ramaphosa with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit in Beijing. Picture: Dirco.

Millions of Africans who make a living there are bearing the brunt of Chinese racism.

Reports are flooding in from China, especially from Guangzhou, that Africans are being refused entry into buildings, shops and restaurants, and that they’re being subjected to arbitrary Covid-19 testing.

Some have been left homeless after five Nigerians tested positive for Covid-19, resulting in an immediate quarantine for all Africans and a wave of eviction orders by landlords.

The United States has advised black Americans to stop travelling to Guangzhou, for fear of them being misidentified as being from Africa.

Guangzhou is a gargantuan city (population: 15 million) with an African population of, by some estimates, between 400 000 and 500 000.

We have been informed that from now on black people are not allowed to enter the restaurant. Sign at a McDonald’s in China

Again, for those who still doubt that Black people and particularly #AfricansinChina are being targeted we feel it is our duty to share this. A sign at a @McDonalds restaurant seems to make this perfectly clear pic.twitter.com/FaveKrdQHi — Black Livity China (@BlackLivityCN) April 11, 2020

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Cobus van Staden, a senior researcher specialising in China-Africa relations at the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA).

There was a resurgence of Covid-19 cases for which foreigners were blamed… Officials have quotas and need to show that they enforced restrictions on foreigners. That combined with the fact that many Africans overstay their visas… making landlords nervous. A whole bunch of people who did nothing wrong and had no visa problems ended up being evicted… Cobus van Staden, senior researcher in China-Africa relations - SA Institute of International Affairs

Many foreigners face discrimination – Africans in particular. They end up being doubly discriminated against… Cobus van Staden, senior researcher in China-Africa relations - SA Institute of International Affairs

African governments pushed back strongly. They summoned the Chinese ambassadors. Nigeria announced the official censure of China and the investigation of the immigration status of all Chinese people in Nigeria. It blew up in Africa to an extent the Chinese didn’t expect. Cobus van Staden, senior researcher in China-Africa relations - SA Institute of International Affairs

South Africa is playing it quietly… China is a big partner in Covid mitigation… Africa has a lot of Chinese debt, and the repayment is being renegotiated… There’s a lot riding on having good relations with China… Cobus van Staden, senior researcher in China-Africa relations - SA Institute of International Affairs

Listen to the interview in the audio below.