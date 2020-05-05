Publisher Caxton announces it's bowing out of magazine production

The magazine industry has been dealt another blow with the announcement that Caxton & CTP Publishers & Printers Limited is withdrawing from magazine publishing.

Affected titles include Woman & Home, Farmers Weekly, and Bona.

Caxton's directors say a reduction in advertising spend as well as the decline in circulation revenues has 'significantly reduced the viability of the magazine business'.

Journalist expert Anton Harber says the Covid-19 pandemic has been the final nail in the coffin for the already struggling publisher.

I think we saw a three or four-year horizon for these magazines, but the pandemic has accelerated things. Anton Harber, Adjunct professor of journalism - University of the Witwatersrand

The magazine industry has been in decline because of the impact of the internet for some years. Anton Harber, Adjunct professor of journalism - University of the Witwatersrand

Last week independent media house Associated Media Publishing (AMP) announced it was shutting down after 38 years, blaming the impact of coronavirus.

Some of these titles are very old and very important and venerable titles. Anton Harber, Adjunct professor of journalism - University of the Witwatersrand

Click below for the full interview: