Woolies in Gardens Centre closed after employee tests positive for Covid-19

The store has been closed for deep cleaning, centre manager Melvina Walters confirmed in a statement.

It's understood that all Woolworths staff who have been in direct contact with the employee have been placed in self-quarantine for 14 days.

The store will reopen for trade once it is safe to do so, the statement continues.

The health and safety of everyone visiting and working at the centre remains our primary focus as we fight the Covid-19 pandemic together. We have remained diligent in our cleaning processes and through our service providers we have placed additional focus on key public areas such as hard surfaces, equipment and bathrooms throughout the centre. Melvina Walters, Centre Manager - Gardens Shopping Centre

We encourage our customers to continue to practice good personal hand, sneeze and cough hygiene, as it is key to preventing the spread of Covid-19. Melvina Walters, Centre Manager - Gardens Shopping Centre

A number of retail outlets have had to temporarily shut their doors in the Western Cape due to Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

The Western Cape Department of Health says more than 200 supermarket workers have tested positive for the virus in the province.

Last week, the Shoprite Group confirmed that 17 of its Western Cape stores had been hit by Covid-19.