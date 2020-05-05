Woolies in Gardens Centre closed after employee tests positive for Covid-19
The store has been closed for deep cleaning, centre manager Melvina Walters confirmed in a statement.
It's understood that all Woolworths staff who have been in direct contact with the employee have been placed in self-quarantine for 14 days.
The store will reopen for trade once it is safe to do so, the statement continues.
The health and safety of everyone visiting and working at the centre remains our primary focus as we fight the Covid-19 pandemic together. We have remained diligent in our cleaning processes and through our service providers we have placed additional focus on key public areas such as hard surfaces, equipment and bathrooms throughout the centre.Melvina Walters, Centre Manager - Gardens Shopping Centre
We encourage our customers to continue to practice good personal hand, sneeze and cough hygiene, as it is key to preventing the spread of Covid-19.Melvina Walters, Centre Manager - Gardens Shopping Centre
A number of retail outlets have had to temporarily shut their doors in the Western Cape due to Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.
RELATED: Covid-19: WC traces over 60 transmission 'clusters' at various places of work
The Western Cape Department of Health says more than 200 supermarket workers have tested positive for the virus in the province.
Last week, the Shoprite Group confirmed that 17 of its Western Cape stores had been hit by Covid-19.
More from Local
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed'
"The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council.Read More
Publisher Caxton announces it's bowing out of magazine production
The Covid-19 pandemic has taken another casualty from the magazine industry.Read More
Covid-19: WC traces over 60 transmission 'clusters' at various places of work
Western Cape Health authorities have identified a number of coronavirus clusters where community transmission has rapidly spread.Read More
Are you brave enough to take it all off in support of frontline workers?
Planning on joining the lockdown trend of shaving your hair off? Why not do it for a good cause? Kieno Kammies finds out more...Read More
[VIDEOS] Surfers arrested at Muizenberg beach for #BackInTheWater protest
A handful of protesters were arrested at Surfer's Corner in Muizenberg, after staging a peaceful demonstration about their right to ocean sports.Read More
Huge spike in sales of non-alcoholic 'booze' during lockdown
The alcohol ban is doing wonders for the local craft sector which has seen increased demand for non-alcoholic drinks.Read More
'There's zero travelling except virtually and in our dreams'
Owner of Peku Peku travel agency Semwano Chonya has helped clients with refunds after travel bans were implemented.Read More
Sea Point singer waiting on verdict after balcony concerts halted
Over 7,500 people living around the Atlantic Seaboard have signed the petition for Danielle Bitton to keep spreading joy with her singing.Read More
Muizenberg family arrested after toddler ran off the boardwalk onto the beach
Liam Bulgen and his partner Tereza were put into a police van while she was breastfeeding their 21-month-old toddler.Read More
Moving house and evictions not yet allowed. Hints that Level-3 may allow both
Michelle Dickens (Tenant Profile Network) explains definitively what’s allowed, and when we can expect to start moving again.Read More