'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) supports the continued ban on cigarette sales in South Africa.

India and Botswana are the only other countries that have imposed a ban on cigarette sales during their Covid-19 lockdowns.

Covid-19 is such a bad disease, you don’t take chances. Any action to minimise the risks is a good thing. Owen Kalua, country director for South Africa – WHO

As a party to the WHO’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, South Africa is compelled to counter the illicit cigarette trade.

A French study (not yet peer-reviewed) suggests cigarette smokers are less likely to get infected by Covid-19, prompting government moves to prevent stockpiling of nicotine products.

Clement Manyathela interviewed Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council.

The study [finding cigarette smokers are less likely to get infected] has some issues… it hasn’t been peer-reviewed… the second study is known to have deep and longstanding links to the tobacco industry… Dr Catherine Egbe, specialist scientist - South African Medical Research Council

There are big studies involving almost 1600 participants that have shown that smokers are more likely to progress to critical symptoms… and die from the disease… The study in France… cannot be said to be credible… Dr Catherine Egbe, specialist scientist - South African Medical Research Council

