How do I visit my dying sister under lockdown regulations?
A partner at one of the country's leading law firms has slammed government's drafting of the lockdown regulations currently in place as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.
These regulations are shocking...there are contradictions all over...they're badly drafted.Mike Evans, Partner - Weber Wentzel
They might have had an excuse at the start of lockdown when they were in a rush but they've had five weeks to sort it out.Mike Evans, Partner - Weber Wentzel
Mike Evans at Webber Wentzel says the rules as they apply to things like movement and travel don't offer any room for exceptional circumstances.
One of the problems with these regulations is that unlike many laws that we have there's no exemption provision at all.Mike Evans, Partner - Weber Wentzel
Evans says many laws contain provisions to allow the relevant ministers to make exemptions in specific circumstances, but that is not the case with the lockdown regulations.
For example, the transport minister has the power to make directions but he's not empowered to give an exemption.Mike Evans, Partner - Weber Wentzel
One Cape Talk listener asked how she would be able to travel from Cape Town to Johannesburg to visit her terminally ill sister.
There's no provision that allows for that.Mike Evans, Partner - Weber Wentzel
Somebody wanting to travel doesn't want to have to go through a formal legal process in situations where they're dealing with dying family members.Mike Evans, Partner - Weber Wentzel
Last week, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced a once-off window period open until Thursday, the 7 May for people who need to travel between or return to their provinces.
Under Level 4 rules, those without a permit must be in their homes between 20:00 and 05:00.
Listen to the full conversation below:
